Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas Before Super Bowl

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Odell Beckham Jr.'s 31st Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reunited in Las Vegas over Super Bowl 2024 weekend.

On Feb. 10, a day before the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the two were spotted walking amongst several other people through the lobby of The Wynn hotel, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail. This marks the first time the SKIMS founder and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, who sparked romance rumors late last summer, have been photographed together.

The pair, who have never confirmed a romance, both attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl party at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later that night, but were not photographed together at the event. Kim was spotted at the bash with longtime friend La La Anthony, while Odell was seen arriving with comedian Druski.

The Kardashians star, 43, wore a black, backless top, dark brown jeans and a black Stetson 20X Gus hat from Kemo Sabe. Odell, 31, sported a black and white leather jacket and matching pants.