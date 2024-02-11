Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas Before Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reunited in Las Vegas over Super Bowl 2024 weekend.
On Feb. 10, a day before the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the two were spotted walking amongst several other people through the lobby of The Wynn hotel, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail. This marks the first time the SKIMS founder and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, who sparked romance rumors late last summer, have been photographed together.
The pair, who have never confirmed a romance, both attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl party at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later that night, but were not photographed together at the event. Kim was spotted at the bash with longtime friend La La Anthony, while Odell was seen arriving with comedian Druski.
The Kardashians star, 43, wore a black, backless top, dark brown jeans and a black Stetson 20X Gus hat from Kemo Sabe. Odell, 31, sported a black and white leather jacket and matching pants.
In September, soon after the two first sparked romance rumors, a source told E! News that "Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," adding that the SKKN by Kim founder is "not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."
The two later continued to fuel romance rumors when Kim attended Odell's 31st birthday party in New York City.
Kim is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family currently in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend. Her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble also attended the Fanatics party. See pics of stars at Super Bowl bashes below: