Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas Before Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were photographed together for the first time since sparking romance rumors in mid-2023. The two appeared in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend.

By Corinne Heller Feb 11, 2024 8:38 PMTags
Kim KardashianRumorsSuper Bowl
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reunited in Las Vegas over Super Bowl 2024 weekend.

On Feb. 10, a day before the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the two were spotted walking amongst several other people through the lobby of The Wynn hotel, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail. This marks the first time the SKIMS founder and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, who sparked romance rumors late last summer, have been photographed together.

The pair, who have never confirmed a romance, both attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl party at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas later that night, but were not photographed together at the event. Kim was spotted at the bash with longtime friend La La Anthony, while Odell was seen arriving with comedian Druski.

The Kardashians star, 43, wore a black, backless top, dark brown jeans and a black Stetson 20X Gus hat from Kemo Sabe. Odell, 31, sported a black and white leather jacket and matching pants.

In September, soon after the two first sparked romance rumors, a source told E! News that "Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," adding that the SKKN by Kim founder is "not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Fanatics / Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

The two later continued to fuel romance rumors when Kim attended Odell's 31st birthday party in New York City.

Kim is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family currently in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend. Her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble also attended the Fanatics party. See pics of stars at Super Bowl bashes below:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Corey Gamble & Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder appears with mom Kris Jenner's partner at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatic

Druski & Odell Beckham Jr.

The comedian and NFL star pose for a pic at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

La La Anthony & Kim Kardashian

The besties appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Mindy Small/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all smiles at SI the Party. She recently appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish

The actress arrives at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Winnie Harlow

The model appears at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Ice Spice

The rapper strikes a pose at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports

Russell Wilson & Ciara

The married couple appears at Roc Nation Sports' Super Bowl party.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios

The two arrive at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio & Heidi D'Amelio

The family poses for a pic together at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star is ready to have a bomb-dot-com time at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Diplo

The DJ arrives at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

The two are all smiles at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Uber

Megan Fox

The actress appears at the One Party by Uber at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Janelle Monáe

The pals caught up during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal in Vegas Feb. 8.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Olivia Culpo

The model touched down in Sin City ahead of her fiancé Christian McCaffrey's big game.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Cash App

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

No need to be humble when you're headlining Visa Cash App's Super Bowl pre-party.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Cash App

Terry Crews

The former NFL player suited up at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Kristen Gaffney and Aurora Culpo

The pair were ready to cheer on the 49ers on Feb. 11, stepping out in matching bodycon looks at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Victoria Monét and Rachelle Jean-Louis

Fresh off the Grammys, the Best New Artist winner partied it up with music manager Rachelle at the Formula One function.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Maluma

The "Según Quién" singer hit the stage at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for the SiriusXM and Pandora pre-party Feb. 8.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Flavor Flav and Maluma

The music duo showed off their bling on the red carpet at the SiriusXM and Pandora event.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Smirnoff

Lance Bass

Here we go: The *NSYNC alum stopped by Smirnoff and GLAAD's party for the LGBTQUIA+ community.

Shy McGrath/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules star turned up in Vegas at the Fred Minnick & Friends Big Game Bourbon bash at House of Blues on Feb. 7 before Super Bowl weekend.

