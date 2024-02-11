Adele Defends Taylor Swift From Critical NFL Fans Ahead of Super Bowl

Watch : Why Taylor Swift May Not Sit By Donna Kelce at Super Bowl

Adele is sending her love to Taylor Swift.

The "Someone Like You" singer paused her Feb. 10 Las Vegas residency show briefly to express support for the fellow Grammy winner amid criticism of her recent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The team is playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl Feb. 11.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," Adele told her audience, as seen in a video shared by a fan, "and all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f--king life. It's her f--king boyfriend!"

The "Hello" singer continued, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because, like I said, I have no idea what's going on."

Super Bowl 2024 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Taylor, who recently resumed her The Eras tour, is expected to attend. On Feb. 10, after playing the last of four consecutive shows in Tokyo, she was seen heading to the city's Haneda Airport and hours later, a private plane fans and aviation journalists believed to be hers landed in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported.