Post Malone and Andra Day Give Rockstar Performances Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Post Malone and Andra Day deserve congratulations for their 2024 Super Bowl performances.

The "rockstar" rapper and The United States vs. Billie Holiday actress each took the field ahead of kickoff to deliver heartfelt performances during the pregame show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11.

Rocking a brown blazer, jeans and silver grills, Post's twangy, guitar-assisted rendition of "America the Beautiful" had the whole audience saying "wow," while Day, clad in a beige over-sized blazer and suit pants, had everyone rising up for her performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Both Grammy winners received a loud applause from the crowd, which included famous faces like Paul Rudd, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Jay-Z and his daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and Rumi Carter, 6.

But Post and Andra weren't the only artists to hit all the right notes during the pregame entertainment portion of the event. Reba McEntire also stepped onto the field to sing the "Star Spangled Banner."