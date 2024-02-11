Post Malone and Andra Day Give Rockstar Performances Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Before Super Bowl LVIII kicked off, Post Malone and Andra Day proved they're true rockstars with their respective pre-game performances of "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

By Leah Degrazia Feb 11, 2024 11:56 PMTags
Super BowlFootballCelebritiesPost Malone
Watch: Get to Know Usher's Family Before He Takes the Stage at the Super Bowl

Post Malone and Andra Day deserve congratulations for their 2024 Super Bowl performances. 

The "rockstar" rapper and The United States vs. Billie Holiday actress each took the field ahead of kickoff to deliver heartfelt performances during the pregame show at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11. 

Rocking a brown blazer, jeans and silver grills, Post's twangy, guitar-assisted rendition of "America the Beautiful" had the whole audience saying "wow," while Day, clad in a beige over-sized blazer and suit pants, had everyone rising up for her performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Both Grammy winners received a loud applause from the crowd, which included famous faces like Paul Rudd, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Jay-Z and his daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and Rumi Carter, 6.

But Post and Andra weren't the only artists to hit all the right notes during the pregame entertainment portion of the event. Reba McEntire also stepped onto the field to sing the "Star Spangled Banner."

photos
Super Bowl 2024: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' Celebrity Fans

And that trio of performances is only the beginning of the Big Game's music as Usher—and some special guests—will the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. 

Ahead of the Feb. 11 sporting event, Andra took to social media to express her excitement over having the honor of singing at the Super Bowl pregame. 

"Peace & Blessings!!!" she wrote in a Jan. 18 Instagram post. "Performing the Anthem at the SuperBowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God."

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Carl Weathers' Cause Of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

As for Post, the 28-year-old proved his impressive performance didn't happen without hard work, sharing a photo of himself rehearsing with his guitar the night before the game. 

Writing in the Feb. 10 caption, he wrote, "Getting ready to perform 'America the Beautiful.'" 

See all the stars who made it out for the 2024 Super Bowl performances below. 

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd,

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Carl Weathers' Cause Of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

4

Drop Everything Now & See Taylor Swift at Super Bowl for Travis Kelce

5

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas