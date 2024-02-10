King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles III After His Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III is speaking out for the first time since it was revealed he is battling cancer.

On Feb. 10, five days after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's diagnosis, the 75-year-old released a personal letter to the public.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the King wrote, as seen in a post shared on the Royal family's Instagram page, which also featured a 2023 photo of the monarch greeting well-wishers. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

The monarch continued, "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

He signed his letter, "Charles R"—his Royal cypher, which stands for "Rex," the Latin word for "king."