Jessica Capshaw Returning to Grey's Anatomy for Season 20

Grey's Anatomy will soon see the return of a familiar face.
Jessica Capshaw is set to return to the medical drama for the upcoming 20th season and reprise her role of pediatric-turned-fetal surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins, six years after she left the medical drama series.
However, her time on the show will be brief: She will appear on the show as a guest star on one episode, ABC announced Feb. 10 at the Television Critics Association's winter 2024 press tour in Pasadena, Calif., per Variety.
Hours before the announced was made, the actress teased on her Instagram Stories, "So much, coming soon..."
Capshaw made her debut on Grey's Anatomy in season five in 2008. In a move that shocked fans, she exited the show in 2018 after the season 14 finale. The episode showed her character leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and Seattle to move to New York—to open a women's fetal surgery clinic but mainly to try to reunite with partner Callie Torres (played by Sara Ramirez, who left Grey's Anatomy at the end of season 12), with whom she shares daughter Sofia.
Also during the TCA winter press tour, ABC announced that Alex Landi, who's appeared as orthopedic surgeon Nico Kim since season 15, will also return to Grey's Anatomy, and also as a guest star.
In addition, the show will introduce two newcomers: Natalie Morales will play pediatric surgeon Dr. Monica Beltran, while Freddy Miyares will portray a patient named Dorian "who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future," Variety reported.
Meanwhile, Ellen Pompeo, who left Grey's Anatomy as a series regular in season 19 in 2023 after playing Dr. Meredith Grey since the show's 2005 debut, will reprise her role in a limited capacity, as indicated in a promo video posted in December, and continue to serve as the show's narrator.
Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on ABC March 14.
