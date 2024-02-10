The Golden Bachelorette Is in the Works After Success of The Golden Bachelor

Watch : Why Jesse Palmer BAILED on Golden Bachelor Wedding

A golden girl will soon get the chance at finding love on reality TV, this time as the show's star.

ABC has revealed that new senior dating series The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of its most recent Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor, is in the works and set to premiere this fall. The news was announced Feb. 10 at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

One month earlier, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, 72, and winner Theresa Nist, 70, tied the knot on the live televised special The Golden Wedding. Many members of Bachelor Nation attended their wedding, with their costar Susan Noles officiating the ceremony.

"After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor," ABC said in a statement obtained by E! News, "this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years."

The Disney-owned network said the debut season of The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, ranked as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among adults 18-49 and marked ABC's No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.