The Golden Bachelorette Is in the Works After Success of The Golden Bachelor

ABC has announced that The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of hit Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor, is set to premiere later in 2024.

A golden girl will soon get the chance at finding love on reality TV, this time as the show's star.

ABC has revealed that new senior dating series The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of its most recent Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor, is in the works and set to premiere this fall. The news was announced Feb. 10 at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

One month earlier, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, 72, and winner Theresa Nist, 70, tied the knot on the live televised special The Golden Wedding. Many members of Bachelor Nation attended their wedding, with their costar Susan Noles officiating the ceremony.

"After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor," ABC said in a statement obtained by E! News, "this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years."

The Disney-owned network said the debut season of The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, ranked as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among adults 18-49 and marked ABC's No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

ABC has not yet announced the cast of The Golden Bachelorette or named its host. Jesse Palmer, who hosted The Golden Bachelor and recent seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, told E! News last week that he hoped there would be a Golden Bachelorette series, adding that he believed multiple contestants from The Golden Bachelor would be great choices to become its star.

"There are multiple women that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes," he said. "There's some very deserving ladies from that season."

And Gerry concurs. "I absolutely do hope that is something that happens," he told E! News at the Golden Bachelor: Women Tell All taping, speaking about the prospects for a Golden Bachelorette series. "But there's no way I could recommend one out of those 22 women that would be better than any of the others. They'd all be wonderful candidates for it."

Also at the TCA's winter press tour Feb. 10, ABC announced the renewal of The Bachelorette for season 21. See which other shows have been renewed or canceled so far this year:

