Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer Spotted on Sweet Stroll After Making Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Kelly Rizzo Reveals She’s Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Husband Bob Saget’s Death

You'll totally pause over this sighting of Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer.

The wife of the late Bob Saget and the Clueless actor were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles together Feb. 10, less than a week after they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Kelly, 44, wore brown leather jacket, white top and light blue jeans, while Breckin, 49, sported a denim jacket over a gray hoodie and graphic T-shirt, paired with gray pants.

This marked the first public sighting of the couple since the two made their red carpet debut as a couple Feb. 4 at the Jam for Janie 2024 Grammys viewing party. Breckin wore a dark gray denim jacket and matching jeans, paired with a graphic T-shirt. Kelly wore a high neck, long sleeve, leopard-print, asymmetrical dress, paired with black, over-the-knee leather boots.

The Eat Travel Rock host had at the time spoken to E! News about dating again following Bob's sudden death in 2022.

"It took a while," Kelly said, "to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"