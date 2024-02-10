Queen Camilla Gives Update on King Charles III After His Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

King Charles III is feeling the love.

After Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer, Charles postponed his public duties and began a schedule of regular treatments.

Now, Queen Camilla has provided an update on his wellbeing as he battles an undisclosed form of the disease.

During a public outing on Feb. 8, Camilla shared that the King is doing "extremely well under the circumstances," according to CBS News.

Charles is "very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," according to his wife, who added that the 75-year-old finds the well wishes "very cheering."

Camilla, clad in a white collared coat dress, was representing the Crown at a U.K. charity concert benefitting the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust to help the elderly as well as the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, which provides emergency services in England.