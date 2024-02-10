Queen Camilla Gives Update on King Charles III After His Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Camilla shared what King Charles III has found "very cheering" as he seeks treatment for cancer.

King Charles III is feeling the love.

After Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer, Charles postponed his public duties and began a schedule of regular treatments. 

Now, Queen Camilla has provided an update on his wellbeing as he battles an undisclosed form of the disease.

During a public outing on Feb. 8, Camilla shared that the King is doing "extremely well under the circumstances," according to CBS News.

Charles is "very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," according to his wife, who added that the 75-year-old finds the well wishes "very cheering."

Camilla, clad in a white collared coat dress, was representing the Crown at a U.K. charity concert benefitting the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust to help the elderly as well as the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, which provides emergency services in England.

As for the King, he was last seen out and about with Camilla on Feb. 6, when he traveled from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace.

That same day, Prince Harry jetted off from California and arrived in London to pay his dad a visit amid his cancer diagnosis. 

Although Harry reportedly only stayed in town for 24 hours, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter believes Charles' medical concerns could help bring the family together as his children rally around the patriarch.

"Potentially this could be a moment of healing for father and son and perhaps brother and brother as well," Sharon told E! News. "I think when it comes down to it, this is a family that's certainly had their differences and some deep divides, but they do love each other. I think that comes out in a number of ways."

Indeed, Prince William is also stepping up his public duties while his dad focuses on treatment, attending an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Feb. 7. Following the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page noted that the outing was all about "honouring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities up and down the country."

