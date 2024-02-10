The Bear Season 3: Premiere Date Clue Proves the Show Is Almost Ready to Serve

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

It's a love story, baby, just say yes… to The Bear season three.

The widely popular show will return this June, FX chairman John Landgraf announced at the Television Critics Association's Winter 2024 press tour on Feb. 9.

While there is no specific date for the series premiere, Landgraf confirmed that all episodes would be dropping on Hulu at the same time, much like they did for season two.

"It wasn't lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing," he joked about the show's second season, according to Variety. "So, we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending."

The Bear has been a massive hit since its premiere in 2022, with both fans and critics saying "yes chef" to the show. It won 10 awards at the 2023 Emmys, including a trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.