The Bear Season 3: Premiere Date Clue Proves the Show Is Almost Ready to Serve

It's a love story, baby, just say yes… to The Bear season three.

The widely popular show will return this June, FX chairman John Landgraf announced at the Television Critics Association's Winter 2024 press tour on Feb. 9.

While there is no specific date for the series premiere, Landgraf confirmed that all episodes would be dropping on Hulu at the same time, much like they did for season two.

"It wasn't lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing," he joked about the show's second season, according to Variety. "So, we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending."

The Bear has been a massive hit since its premiere in 2022, with both fans and critics saying "yes chef" to the show. It won 10 awards at the 2023 Emmys, including a trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series follows Jeremy Allen White's Carmy, a celebrated culinary wunderkind, who returns to his hometown of Chicago following the death of his older brother to run the family restaurant. Season two of the show saw Carmy, his sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and his longtime friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) take on the stress of remodeling and opening up a brand new eatery.

Frank Ockenfels/FX

And while season two also saw many high-profile guest stars—including Jamie Lee CurtisSarah Paulson and John Mulaney—Landgraf could not confirm if they'll return for a second course. As he jokingly put it, "I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door."

Keep reading to find out when more of your favorite shows are returning in 2024.

Disney/ABC

The Conners (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season five of the comedy debuts Feb. 7.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season three of the Emmy-winning comedy debuts Feb. 7.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV) - Feb. 8

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Peacock

Couple to Throuple (Peacock) - Feb. 8

Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Peacock’s new original series Couple to Throuple follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

SYFY/NBCUniversal

Resident Alien (SYFY) - Feb. 14

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.  Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time.

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season seven returns Feb. 16.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS) - Feb. 16

The second season debuts Feb. 16.

CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season 14 premieres Feb. 16.

Disney/ABC

American Idol (ABC) - Feb. 18

Season 21 of the singing competition kicks off this February.

Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid (Discovery) - Feb. 18

Man-eating crocodiles, aggressive hippos and toxic frogs await a new group of survivalists when Naked and Afraid debuts Sunday, Feb. 18, on Discovery Channel. Throughout the series, the participants must overcome their personal struggles and face the raw brutality of nature without easy access to food, water or clothing.

Monty Brinton/CBS

CSI: Vegas (CBS) - Feb. 18

Season three debuts Feb. 18.

Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer (CBS) - Feb. 18

Season four premieres Feb. 18.

TLC/Discovery

Little People, Big World (TLC) - Feb. 20

Just as the Roloffs settle into a rhythm, family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions. After an unexpected proposal, Matt and Caryn excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like. While Amy continues to enjoy married life with Chris, she remains unsettled by the family strife. To help bring the family together and support a cause near and dear to her, she decides to throw a fundraiser and enlists Chris, Matt, and Caryn's help. But it doesn’t take long before the stress rises to the surface. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are enjoying their busy lives with three kids.  However, everything is turned upside down when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. 

Disney/ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC) - Feb. 20

The seventh and final season debuts February.

Disney/ABC

The Rookie (ABC) - Feb. 20

The sixth season premieres in February. 

Disney/ABC

Will Trent (ABC) - Feb. 20

The sophomore season premieres Feb. 20.

AppleTV+

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (AppleTV+) - Feb. 21

The new four-part series gives the definitive, exclusive look behind the scenes at Lionel Messi's five FIFA World Cup appearances and his triumphant 2022 victory with Team Argentina.

Paramount+

The Family Stallone (Paramount+) - Feb. 21

This season, after four decades as one of Los Angeles’ most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. With daughters Sophia and Sistine following their dreams in New York City and Scarlet navigating college and a new love in Miami, Sly and Jen set up roots in Palm Beach as empty nesters. But distance can’t keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories.

Bravo

Summer House (Bravo) - Feb. 22

Summer should be fun, and for these housemates, that means a fresh start! Eight favorites return to the Hamptons, along with two new housemates. Everyone seems poised to indulge in the most carefree summer yet, but while some relationships start to take off, others become more fractured than anyone could have imagined.   

Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

The Voice (NBC) - Feb. 26

Season 25 debuts Feb. 26.

