The Bear Season 3: Premiere Date Clue Proves the Show Is Almost Ready to Serve

It's a love story, baby, just say yes… to The Bear season three.
The widely popular show will return this June, FX chairman John Landgraf announced at the Television Critics Association's Winter 2024 press tour on Feb. 9.
While there is no specific date for the series premiere, Landgraf confirmed that all episodes would be dropping on Hulu at the same time, much like they did for season two.
"It wasn't lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing," he joked about the show's second season, according to Variety. "So, we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending."
The Bear has been a massive hit since its premiere in 2022, with both fans and critics saying "yes chef" to the show. It won 10 awards at the 2023 Emmys, including a trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.
The series follows Jeremy Allen White's Carmy, a celebrated culinary wunderkind, who returns to his hometown of Chicago following the death of his older brother to run the family restaurant. Season two of the show saw Carmy, his sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and his longtime friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) take on the stress of remodeling and opening up a brand new eatery.
And while season two also saw many high-profile guest stars—including Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson and John Mulaney—Landgraf could not confirm if they'll return for a second course. As he jokingly put it, "I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door."
