Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce After 6 Months

Watch : Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are moving on.

The pair have settled their divorce six months after filing, according to a legal document obtained by E! News Feb. 9. Manganiello, 47, and Vergara, 51, agreed to a written property settlement and requested the court to terminate spousal support for both parties. A judge still needs to sign off to make it official.

E! News has reached out to reps and lawyers for both Vergara and Manganiello for comment, but hasn't heard back.

Back in July, the True Blood actor and Modern Family alum announced their breakup in a joint statement, sharing that they had "made the difficult decision to divorce."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much," the pair said in the July 17 statement to Page Six, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, Manganiello—who made his red carpet debut with actress Caitlin O'Connor in December—filed for divorce from the Griselda star in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the actor listed their date of separation as July 2, 2023 and cited "irreconciable differences" as the reason for the split.