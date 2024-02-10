Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce After 6 Months

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello—who called it quits after seven-and-a-half years of marriage in July 2023—have settled their divorce after six months of negotiations.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 10, 2024 1:45 AMTags
DivorcesSofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are moving on. 

The pair have settled their divorce six months after filing, according to a legal document obtained by E! News Feb. 9. Manganiello, 47, and Vergara, 51, agreed to a written property settlement and requested the court to terminate spousal support for both parties. A judge still needs to sign off to make it official.  

E! News has reached out to reps and lawyers for both Vergara and Manganiello for comment, but hasn't heard back.

Back in July, the True Blood actor and Modern Family alum announced their breakup in a joint statement, sharing that they had "made the difficult decision to divorce."

"As two people that love and care for one another very much," the pair said in the July 17 statement to Page Six, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, Manganiello—who made his red carpet debut with actress Caitlin O'Connor in December—filed for divorce from the Griselda star in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the actor listed their date of separation as July 2, 2023 and cited "irreconciable differences" as the reason for the split. 

photos
Sofia Vergara's Best Looks

Since then, Vergara—who shares son Manolo, 31, with her first ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—has been fairly forthcoming about the reasons things didn't work out with the Magic Mike star. 

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told Spanish newspaper El País in an interview published Jan. 24. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

The 51-year-old added, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Life Flashed Before Her Eyes After Eras Tour Slip

2

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

3

Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Cryptic Message Amid Tish & Miley Family Rift

And now that Vergara—who has been linked to surgeon Justin Saliman since February—is moving forward with her life, the former America's Got Talent judge has acquired one new dating rule. 

"To me, they can't be younger than 50," she said on the Jan. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, before quipping, "OK, 49."

Keep reading to get the full Vergara and Manganiello love story. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other is undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens world premiere.

Instagram
Spotted!

The power couple was first confirmed to be dating in July 2014.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Life Flashed Before Her Eyes After Eras Tour Slip

2

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

3

Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Cryptic Message Amid Tish & Miley Family Rift

4

See Kylie Jenner Debut Short Bob Hairstyle in Topless Selfie

5

Pink Stops Concert After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor—Again