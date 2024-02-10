See Kylie Jenner Debut Short Bob Hair Transformation in Topless Selfie

Kylie Jenner is feeling herself.
The Kardashians star left little to the imagination as she posed for a topless selfie while showing off her new hairdo, seemingly inspired by mom Kris Jenner. For Kylie's shortest hairstyle yet, the makeup mogul rocked a layered bob look, though it's unclear if she got a chop or used a wig for the transformation.
"kris jenner is quaking," the 26-year-old captioned her Feb. 9 Instagram post, likely a reference to the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Los Angeles earlier in the day.
Momager Kris seemed slightly amused, commenting on the photo, "you're not even the fart," a quote from singer Ice Spice's song "Think U The Shit (Fart)." The comment delighted fans, with one replying, "mommy savage."
And while Kylie's momager 'do might be new, the reality star has rarely shied away from showing off her figure in other risqué photos. She's even talked about gaining a new respect for her body following the birth of her children: daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.
"I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much," she said during a 2022 episode The Kardasians. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process."
"I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like," she added. "And more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder—who is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet—has also been candid about how her approach to beauty standards has changed, especially in regards to plastic surgery, after Stormi was born.
Commenting on her own breast surgery at 19, she noted during the season three finale of her Hulu show that she would be "heartbroken" if Stormi "wanted to get her body done at 19."
"She's the most beautiful thing ever," she said. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."
