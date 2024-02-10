See Kylie Jenner Debut Short Bob Hair Transformation in Topless Selfie

Watch : Kylie Jenner’s Topless Selfie Has Kris Jenner “Quaking”

Kylie Jenner is feeling herself.

The Kardashians star left little to the imagination as she posed for a topless selfie while showing off her new hairdo, seemingly inspired by mom Kris Jenner. For Kylie's shortest hairstyle yet, the makeup mogul rocked a layered bob look, though it's unclear if she got a chop or used a wig for the transformation.

"kris jenner is quaking," the 26-year-old captioned her Feb. 9 Instagram post, likely a reference to the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Momager Kris seemed slightly amused, commenting on the photo, "you're not even the fart," a quote from singer Ice Spice's song "Think U The Shit (Fart)." The comment delighted fans, with one replying, "mommy savage."

And while Kylie's momager 'do might be new, the reality star has rarely shied away from showing off her figure in other risqué photos. She's even talked about gaining a new respect for her body following the birth of her children: daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.