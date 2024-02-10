Proof The Kardashians Season 5 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Watch : 4 Kardashian-Jenner Model Moments For Their Businesses

The Kardashian gang are getting back together a lot sooner than you think.

In fact, Hulu revealed that the reality stars' Kardashians series will be returning to the streaming platform for its fifth season in the spring 2024, though it has yet to announce the specific premiere date.

The show will feature all five of the Kardashian Jenner sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—who will also serve as executive producers alongside momager Kris Jenner, according to a Feb. 9 press release.

And in case you haven't been keeping up, the season four finale, which aired Nov. 30, went out with quite the bang. Kim entered her acting era as a star on American Horror Story: Delicate, and Kourtney tried to convince her family to go to therapy to deal with some "generational trauma." Ultimately, Kris came around and was receptive to the idea.

"I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy," Kourtney concluded, "but I'm letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are."