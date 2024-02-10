Proof The Kardashians Season 5 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The Kardashian gang are getting back together a lot sooner than you think.
In fact, Hulu revealed that the reality stars' Kardashians series will be returning to the streaming platform for its fifth season in the spring 2024, though it has yet to announce the specific premiere date.
The show will feature all five of the Kardashian Jenner sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—who will also serve as executive producers alongside momager Kris Jenner, according to a Feb. 9 press release.
And in case you haven't been keeping up, the season four finale, which aired Nov. 30, went out with quite the bang. Kim entered her acting era as a star on American Horror Story: Delicate, and Kourtney tried to convince her family to go to therapy to deal with some "generational trauma." Ultimately, Kris came around and was receptive to the idea.
"I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy," Kourtney concluded, "but I'm letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are."
And while we're sure to get some juicy new developments from all the sisters in season five, fans are most excited to see Kourtney's pregnancy play out on screen, after getting an inside glimpse at her June sex reveal party in season four.
Kourtney—who went on to welcome baby Rocky Barker, now 3 months, with husband Travis Barker back in November—has been candid about prioritizing her blended family with the Blink-182 rocker over the Kardashian-Jenner clan, even telling Kim last season that she doesn't "need you guys anymore."
In fact, the Poosh founder has made some serious changes to her work-life balance over the past few years.
"We had to realize that not everyone is going to have that thing that kick-starts every morning at 5 a.m. and runs until you fall down at the end of the day," Kris told Bustle in March 2022. "And that's me, that's Khloé, that's Kim, that's Kylie, that's Kendall. And I think maybe we just expected to drag Kourtney right there along with us, whether she liked it or not, kicking and screaming."
The matriarch added, "And she just had to say, ‘Look, I want to set some boundaries. I have one life and I'd like to live it the way I want to live it.'"
