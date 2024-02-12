How Justin Bieber Supported Usher During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Usher’s Sexy Halftime Show, But Where Was Justin Bieber?!

Just shout whenever and Justin Bieber will be there—especially to cheer on Usher during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

While some fans wondered if the Biebs would join the "Caught Up" singer on the Allegiant Stadium stage on Feb. 11, he ended up ultimately fulfilling a different purpose: being a supportive friend from the stands.

Justin was photographed sitting alongside wife Hailey Bieber during the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the victorious Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. In fact, they were in a rather star-studded section as Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow and La La Anthony were also among the big names nearby.

So while Usher didn't perform the 2010 hit "Somebody to Love" with Justin, he still had several artists—including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, Lil Jon and H.E.R.—accompany him for a 13-minute spectacular that had fans going OMG.