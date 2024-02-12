How Justin Bieber Supported Usher During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Just shout whenever and Justin Bieber will be there—especially to cheer on Usher during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
While some fans wondered if the Biebs would join the "Caught Up" singer on the Allegiant Stadium stage on Feb. 11, he ended up ultimately fulfilling a different purpose: being a supportive friend from the stands.
Justin was photographed sitting alongside wife Hailey Bieber during the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the victorious Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. In fact, they were in a rather star-studded section as Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow and La La Anthony were also among the big names nearby.
So while Usher didn't perform the 2010 hit "Somebody to Love" with Justin, he still had several artists—including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, Lil Jon and H.E.R.—accompany him for a 13-minute spectacular that had fans going OMG.
Then again, it may not surprise fans that Justin wasn't a part of the show. After all, the "Intentions" singer has been on a break from performing since 2022, when he cancelled his Justice World Tour amidst his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. However, Justin recently returned to the stage at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto on Feb. 1, where he sang a medley of hits.
And social media users speculated that Usher, who first discovered 13-year-old Justin alongside Scooter Braun in 2007, might be able to get his protege back at the mic again as they've remained friends over the years.
"Our relationship is more man-to-man now," Usher told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. "I'm supportive of him. I try my hardest to give as much positive reinforcement as I can. I'll punch him in the f--king chest when I need to, and give him a hug and kiss when I need to. It's more than just mentoring. I love the kid."
