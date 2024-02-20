Summer House's Carl Radke Shares Love Life Update 6 Months After Lindsay Hubbard Breakup

Watch : Carl Radke Didn't Give Producers a Heads Up on Split

Carl Radke is single and almost ready to mingle.

Nearly six months after the Summer House star shocked fans by calling off his engagement to costar Lindsay Hubbard, the Bravolebrity shared an update on his love life—or, rather, lack thereof.

"I was walking into the last summer, we were prepared to get married," Carl exclusively told E! News. "I do want to have a family and I do want to settle down, but who you get married to is one of the most important decisions you ever make. So, I'm going to take some time and heal. I'm going to focus on myself."

In fact, the 39-year-old wants to wait until after his breakup plays out on the reality show's upcoming eighth season before coupling up again.

"I think that person will come, but I'm not rushing or looking because there's still some emotional attachment," he added. "Rewatching it on TV and pursuing a new relationship while some of this is still brewing, to me that doesn't feel appropriate to open my heart to something else when I'm just not there yet."