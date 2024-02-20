Exclusive

Summer House's Carl Radke Shares Love Life Update 6 Months After Lindsay Hubbard Breakup

After calling off his engagement to Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke revealed why he hasn't started dating again as his breakup is about to play out on season eight.

Watch: Carl Radke Didn't Give Producers a Heads Up on Split

Carl Radke is single and almost ready to mingle.

Nearly six months after the Summer House star shocked fans by calling off his engagement to costar Lindsay Hubbard, the Bravolebrity shared an update on his love life—or, rather, lack thereof.

"I was walking into the last summer, we were prepared to get married," Carl exclusively told E! News. "I do want to have a family and I do want to settle down, but who you get married to is one of the most important decisions you ever make. So, I'm going to take some time and heal. I'm going to focus on myself."

In fact, the 39-year-old wants to wait until after his breakup plays out on the reality show's upcoming eighth season before coupling up again.

"I think that person will come, but I'm not rushing or looking because there's still some emotional attachment," he added. "Rewatching it on TV and pursuing a new relationship while some of this is still brewing, to me that doesn't feel appropriate to open my heart to something else when I'm just not there yet."

However, he added, "Maybe by the summer time."

And now that he's moved out of the NYC apartment he and Lindsay shared, he's finally found a place to call his own.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"That day that we had that [breakup] conversation, I did talk to her dad and he recommended taking some space," he shared. "Since that day, I've been staying with friends, I visited with some family, but I do have a new place in Brooklyn."

His eyes are on the future—not the past.

"I'm focusing on my family, focusing on my friendships and focusing on my career," he noted. "There's a lot of things that I have right in front of me that are really exciting. In the past, when I've had difficult moments or difficult seasons, I've been able to get through that by really just taking better care of myself.

Which includes therapy and acupuncture. Plus, as he told E!, "Staying focused on my career and things that excite me and keeping my head down."

Summer House returns Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

