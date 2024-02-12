Proof Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Kids Are Already Following in His Footsteps

Watch : Dwayne Johnson's VIRAL Wax Figure Gets Update

Can you smell what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's kids are cooking?

After all, wrestling is a family affair for the Hobbs & Shaw star, who shares daughter Simone, 22, with ex Dany Garcia as well as kids Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian. Not only is Dwayne's oldest already the current general manager for WWE's NXT, but his two little ones "can't wait" to see him get back in the ring for the upcoming WrestleMania XL.

"Their mouths are on the floor," Dwayne shared in an exclusive interview with E! News, airing Monday, Feb. 12. "This is an indication of their DNA: They don't cry. They're not like, 'I don't want to see this.'"

In fact, the 51-year-old said Jasmine and Tiana—who were born after his pivot from wrestling to acting—have told him that they "need" witness him live in action. As he jokingly put it, "They're like, 'Can you drop an elbow on mom?'"