Proof Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Kids Are Already Following in His Footsteps

Can you smell what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's kids are cooking?
After all, wrestling is a family affair for the Hobbs & Shaw star, who shares daughter Simone, 22, with ex Dany Garcia as well as kids Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian. Not only is Dwayne's oldest already the current general manager for WWE's NXT, but his two little ones "can't wait" to see him get back in the ring for the upcoming WrestleMania XL.
"Their mouths are on the floor," Dwayne shared in an exclusive interview with E! News, airing Monday, Feb. 12. "This is an indication of their DNA: They don't cry. They're not like, 'I don't want to see this.'"
In fact, the 51-year-old said Jasmine and Tiana—who were born after his pivot from wrestling to acting—have told him that they "need" witness him live in action. As he jokingly put it, "They're like, 'Can you drop an elbow on mom?'"
However, Dwayne's two youngest will have to wait until April to catch him face off against WWE champ Roman Reigns. In preparation for what the Jungle Cruise actor called "the biggest match of all time," he's entered training camp and has been busy working on his moves at various rings set up around the country.
"The type of training with professional wrestling—unlike stunts, unlike weight training—requires a respect for the sport," Dwayne explained, adding with a laugh, "I gotta prepare in the right way. I don't want to get my a-- kicked too bad."
Another skill he's been practicing these days? His singing—as he gears up for the release of Moana 2 on Nov. 27 and the production on the live-action version of the beloved Disney movie later this year. As the Dwayne noted, the "number one" request he often receives from fans is to sing a few lines from "You're Welcome."
"I'm going to sing in keys that don't exist," he quipped, "but I think we got a shot."
WrestleMania XL takes place across two nights and can be streamed live on Peacock April 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
