Proof Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Kids Are Already Following in His Footsteps

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughters Simone, 22, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 5, are keeping wrestling in the family, the Moana star exclusively told E! News in an interview.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 12, 2024 3:00 PM
Can you smell what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's kids are cooking?

After all, wrestling is a family affair for the Hobbs & Shaw star, who shares daughter Simone, 22, with ex Dany Garcia as well as kids Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian. Not only is Dwayne's oldest already the current general manager for WWE's NXT, but his two little ones "can't wait" to see him get back in the ring for the upcoming WrestleMania XL.

"Their mouths are on the floor," Dwayne shared in an exclusive interview with E! News, airing Monday, Feb. 12. "This is an indication of their DNA: They don't cry. They're not like, 'I don't want to see this.'" 

In fact, the 51-year-old said Jasmine and Tiana—who were born after his pivot from wrestling to acting—have told him that they "need" witness him live in action. As he jokingly put it, "They're like, 'Can you drop an elbow on mom?'"

However, Dwayne's two youngest will have to wait until April to catch him face off against WWE champ Roman Reigns. In preparation for what the Jungle Cruise actor called "the biggest match of all time," he's entered training camp and has been busy working on his moves at various rings set up around the country.

"The type of training with professional wrestling—unlike stunts, unlike weight training—requires a respect for the sport," Dwayne explained, adding with a laugh, "I gotta prepare in the right way. I don't want to get my a-- kicked too bad." 

Instagram/Lauren Hashian

Another skill he's been practicing these days? His singing—as he gears up for the release of Moana 2 on Nov. 27 and the production on the live-action version of the beloved Disney movie later this year. As the Dwayne noted, the "number one" request he often receives from fans is to sing a few lines from "You're Welcome."

"I'm going to sing in keys that don't exist," he quipped, "but I think we got a shot."

WrestleMania XL takes place across two nights and can be streamed live on Peacock April 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

For more with Dwayne, catch his interview on E! News tonight at 11 p.m. For now, keep reading to see his sweetest girl dad moments.

Instagram
Leaving a Legacy

"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.

instagram.com/therock
Think Pink

The Rock channels Marvel's Vision with a colorful makeover, courtesy of daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Tea Party

The Rock and daughter Tiana enjoy a bunny tea party.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Go Fish

The Rock documented daughters Jasmine and Tiana's first fishing trip in May 2021.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Play Time With Dad

Tiana plays with her dad and introduces him to "Pupples," her plush cat.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Happy New Year From the Spaghetti Fairy

The Rock's youngest daughter Tiana blames a magical being for a pasta spill over the New Year's weekend.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Christmas 2020

Dwayne and his little girl Tiana watch The Lion King on Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Batting Practice

Dwayne may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter Jasmine swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.

Instagram
A Future Fierce Female

"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Proud Papa

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tiana for International Women's Day.

"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.

Instagram
Stuffed

"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.

Instagram
Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!

Instagram
Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Instagram
Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Instagram
Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Instagram
Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Instagram
Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Instagram
Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Instagram
Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Instagram
Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Instagram
Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Instagram
Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Instagram
Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Instagram
Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Plus-One

Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Instagram
View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

