Taylor Swift Says Her Life Flashed Before Her Eyes After Almost Falling Off Eras Tour Cabin Set

Taylor Swift has some champ—er—cabin problems.

After all, the "Anti-Hero" singer nearly tumbled off one of the set builds during her Feb. 9 Eras Tour show in Tokyo.

"I almost fell off the Folklore cabin," Taylor said after finishing her Feb. 9 performance of "The 1," "But I didn't and that's the lesson."

Quipping about how scared she was, the 34-year-old added, "My life flashed before my eyes. No, I'm good. Everything's fine, everything's great."

And while the Grammy winner was cracking jokes directly following the slip, she also expressed her honest relief to be back on holy ground.

"I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean?" Taylor continued with a sigh. "It was right as I was taking my harness off too."

Luckily, the "Blank Space" singer didn't take a tumble as she possibly has a busy weekend ahead—and not just because of her final Tokyo show Feb. 10. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is gearing up for the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11—where his team will take on the San Francisco 49ers—and she should have more than enough time to make it to Las Vegas to cheer him on.