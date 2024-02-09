Taylor Swift Says Her Life Flashed Before Her Eyes After Almost Falling Off Eras Tour Cabin Set

Taylor Swift revealed that her life flash before her eyes after she almost fell off the Folklore cabin set during her Feb. 9 Eras Tour show in Tokyo, Japan.

Taylor Swift has some champ—er—cabin problems. 

After all, the "Anti-Hero" singer nearly tumbled off one of the set builds during her Feb. 9 Eras Tour show in Tokyo. 

"I almost fell off the Folklore cabin," Taylor said after finishing her Feb. 9 performance of "The 1," "But I didn't and that's the lesson."

Quipping about how scared she was, the 34-year-old added, "My life flashed before my eyes. No, I'm good. Everything's fine, everything's great."

And while the Grammy winner was cracking jokes directly following the slip, she also expressed her honest relief to be back on holy ground. 

"I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean?" Taylor continued with a sigh. "It was right as I was taking my harness off too."

Luckily, the "Blank Space" singer didn't take a tumble as she possibly has a busy weekend ahead—and not just because of her final Tokyo show Feb. 10. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is gearing up for the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11—where his team will take on the San Francisco 49ers—and she should have more than enough time to make it to Las Vegas to cheer him on. 

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends," Travis gushed on The Pat McAfee Show back in January. "We're just two people supporting each other and having fun with it, man."

Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In fact, the NFL star—who's also returned the sentiment by joining Taylor for her Nov. 11 Eras Tour show in Argentina—is such a fan of Taylor's cheer efforts, he's already made her an honorable member of the squad.

"Shoutout to Tay," Travis joked during a Jan. 30 episode of his New Heights podcast. "Thanks for joining the team."

Keep reading for more stars who have come to support Taylor on her record-breaking Eras Tour. 

