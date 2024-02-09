Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Makes Unexpected Runway Appearance During NYFW

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss just SURved major style.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum swapped the pageant stage for the runway, as she modeled two showstopping looks for Glaudi by Johana Hernandez at New York Fashion Week.
For the Feb. 8 event, Rachel first donned a glitzy nude gown that included barely-there cutouts and all-over beading.
The 29-year-old then hit the catwalk in a more risqué look, wearing a bright orange dress that showed off most of her abs with two extreme side cutouts. The bedazzled design also featured sheer fabric with crystal embellishments, a knee-high slit and a dramatic off-the-shoulder cape.
As for the reality TV personality's glam, she upped the bombshell factor with a voluminous blowout and sultry smoky eye.
Before sashaying down the runway, Rachel teased the moment, saying in a Feb. 9 Instagram Story, "We're fashion show ready!"
The podcaster's NYFW appearance clearly marks a new chapter for her.
If anything, it comes two months after she decided to exit Vanderpump Rules following her cheating scandal with costar Tom Sandoval (who was in a 9-year relationship with Ariana Madix at the time).
"I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana," the former pageant contestant said in a Dec. 18 preview of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "Being involved with somebody's boyfriend while they're still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is."
These days, Rachel is focused on healing and moving on from her past actions, which means officially cutting ties with Tom.
"This is not an excuse, but I was not in a good mental space," she said of their months-long affair. "It was a hard process to completely cut him out of my life. It's really embarrassing. But I see a girl who is going through pain and doesn't have the right tools to tackle it, and she's coping in the way that she feels like her needs are being met."
