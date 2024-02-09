Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Makes Unexpected Runway Appearance During NYFW

Watch : Did Tom Sandoval Plan the Cheating Scandal on Purpose?! Raquel Leviss Says…

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss just SURved major style.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules alum swapped the pageant stage for the runway, as she modeled two showstopping looks for Glaudi by Johana Hernandez at New York Fashion Week.

For the Feb. 8 event, Rachel first donned a glitzy nude gown that included barely-there cutouts and all-over beading.

The 29-year-old then hit the catwalk in a more risqué look, wearing a bright orange dress that showed off most of her abs with two extreme side cutouts. The bedazzled design also featured sheer fabric with crystal embellishments, a knee-high slit and a dramatic off-the-shoulder cape.

As for the reality TV personality's glam, she upped the bombshell factor with a voluminous blowout and sultry smoky eye.

Before sashaying down the runway, Rachel teased the moment, saying in a Feb. 9 Instagram Story, "We're fashion show ready!"