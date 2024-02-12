Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Defy Gravity in Wicked Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are nothing short of wonderful in the new Wicked trailer released during the Super Bowl LVIII commercials.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 12, 2024 1:25 AMTags
Super BowlJeff GoldblumFootballAriana GrandeCelebritiesMichelle Yeoh
Watch: Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Everyone deserves a chance to fly—er—see the new Wicked trailer

And it turns out, millions of people did get that chance as the new gravity-defying trailer for part one of the the 2024 musical adaptation, releasing later this year, dropped during Super Bowl LVIII commercials.

In the clip, Wicked fans get a live-action look at Cynthia Erivo wearing the signature all-black dress and pointed witch's hat of her character Elphaba, a.k.a the future Wicked Witch of the West, as she arrives at Shiz University. There, she meets Ariana Grande's Glinda Upland—the future Good Witch—who gasps, "You're green," upon meeting Elphaba. 

And, of course, the clip gives a nod at Elphaba's dark future.

"Something just takes over me," she explains to Glinda in the clip, "and when it does, bad things happen."

Elsewhere in the video, Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldbum's Wizard also make their official trailer debut. 

But the amazing character costumes and set design aren't the only things the Wicked trailer gifted us with. After all, the video also gives fans a teaser of Cynthia singing the musical's classic ballad, "Defying Gravity."

photos
See All The Stars at Super Bowl 2024

And while the Harriet star surely impresses in the short audio clip, the 37-year-old has said she's especially excited for fans to hear her and Ariana sing together. 

"I don't know that we realized that our voices would fit so well together," Cynthia shared during a Dec. 22 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Our voices are very, very different. But when we sing together, it just works."

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage / Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

Wicked: Part 1 is set to hit theaters Nov. 27, with Part 2 releasing Nov. 26, 2025.

Keep reading for more star-studded commercials that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl.

CeraVe

CeraVe Ad Starring Michael Cera

He's putting the Cera in CeraVe. The Superbad star pitches the ultimate collab with the skincare company in this hilarious spot. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of State Farm

State Farm Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

In this ad, the Twins costars have a sweet reunion—or do they? After all, when Arnold struggles to deliver the insurance company's iconic phrase, prompting his longtime pal to step in... much to his chagrin. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of TurboTax

TurboTax Ad Starring Quinta Brunson

Tax season with a fun twist. In the Taika Waititi-directed spot, TurboTax enlisted the Abbott Elementary star to reveal an exciting new contest. Watch the ad here.

NYX Cosmetics

NYX Cosmetics Ad Starring Cardi B

The rapper introduces you to NYX's newest Duck Plump lip gloss. Watch the ad here.

Emilynn Rose

e.l.f. Cosmetics Ad Starring Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, Meghan Trainer, Ronald Gladden, Emmanuel Acho, Heidi N Closet, Benito Skinner and Judge Judy Sheindlin

Objection, too many stars in this ad. The beauty brand pulls out all the stops in it's court-themed commercial that sees Gina on trial for using luxury makeup products, with Rick arguing—in front of TV's most iconic judge—that e.l.f. has a full collection of more affordable, cruelty-free products. Watch the ad here.

Mondel?z International/Oreo

Oreos Ad Starring Kris Jenner

You're doing amazing in your first Super Bowl ad, sweetie. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch makes her big game debut in a 30 second spot that wonders whether the twist of an Oreo was behind some of the world's biggest moments—from the wooden horse entering Troy to the Kardashians reshaping reality TV forever. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of MGM

BetMGM Ad Starring Tom Brady, Vince Vaughn and Wayne Gretzky

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion is back at the big game–this time to poke fun at his many accolades. After all, the ad makes it clear that the sports betting platform is for everyone—as long as you’re not Tom Brady. Why? As Vince Vaughn explains, he just doesn’t need any more wins. Watch the ad here.

Michelob ULTRA

Michelob Ultra Ad Starring Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis and Dan Marino

The greatest game ever played… on the beach. While waiting for a new keg of Michelob ULTRA to be available at a beachside bar, the soccer legend finds himself in the middle of a pick-up game—and yes, he proves he’s the GOAT no matter the pitch. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of United

United Ad Starring Kyle Chandler

Coach Taylor himself delivers a heartfelt pep talk to all the Super Bowl viewers whose team didn't quite make it to the final game. Watch the ad here.

Peter Yang

Uber Eats Ad Starring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, Jelly Roll and Usher

In this hilarious ad, the stars swap out a fairly crucial memory—including some of their most iconic work—to hold onto the knowledge of everything Uber Eats can deliver. Watch the ad here.

Lance Kuhns/Totinos

Totino's Ad Starring Pete Davidson

The Bupkis star is on the case—to deliver Totino's to fans for the Big Game, that is. With the help of his robot army, he outmaneuvers pizza delivery men to ensure everyone has enough of the beloved snack. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Booking.com

Booking.com Ad Starring Tina Fey, Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBreyer

The 30-second spot sees the Saturday Night Live alum experience different versions of herself—played by a few familiar faces—through her travels. Watch the ad here.

Ekkehart Pollack/Coors Light

Coors Light Ad Starring LL Cool J and Lainey Wilson

Coors' Chill Train is back—and in the conductor's seat is a particularly cool figure. Among the guests along for the ride: the "Heart Like a Truck" country singer. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Hellmann’s

Hellmann's Ad Starring Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson

The internet loves a talking animal, and this ad shows the meteoric rise to fame Kate's cat faces after uttering a simple word: "mayo." Among Mayo Cat's major feats? Well, that includes a press tour, a best-selling book and a whirlwind romance with none other than Pete Davidson. Watch the ad here.

GOLIN & Ferrara developed Teaser concept. UNIT9 Films produced the Teaser creative.

NERDS Ad Starring Addison Rae

The gummy clusters channel their inner Jennifer Beals by recreating the iconic “Flashdance…What a Feeling” scene from Flashdance. And as for who taught the candy those iconic moves, well, that would be the He’s all That star. Watch the ad here. 

Kellanova

Pringles Ad starring Chris Pratt

The Guardians of the Galaxy star tries out a new look, only to discover he may bear a resemblance to the iconic Pringles logo. Luckily, it seems he may have found his next big role. Watch the ad here.

Ideation and Creation by Maximum Effort in collaboration with Danone Internal Agency, Harvest Creative

Stōk Cold Brew Ad Starring Anthony Hopkins

The two-time Oscar winner faces his toughest role yet: As Wrexham AFC's mascot Wred Dragon. The ad, from Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, sees the Welsh actor pulling out all the stops, with a little help from some cold brew along the way. Watch the ad here.

Rodrigo Prieto

Doritos Ad Starring Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez

The Wednesday star’s trip to the market with her grandmothers, Dina and Mita, takes quite a turn after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actor swoops in to steal the last bag of Doritos Dinamita. Undeterred, the ladies take after him like a pair of octogenarian superheroes, only for Jenna to ultimately secure the bag. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes Ad Starring Ken Jeong

The Community alum travels from the '70s into the future for a chance to dive into the Popeyes chicken wings. And as the 30-second spot makes clear, the journey to the future was well worth it. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Bud Light

Bud Light Ad Starring Post Malone, Peyton Manning and Dana White

The beer brand is turning the Big Game into a big night out with their commerical featuring the new character, the Bud Light Genie. As for what kind of shenanigans he gets up to with Peyton, Post and Dana? You'll have to tune in and find out. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of M&M's

M&M's Ad Starring Scarlett Johansson, Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith

Now this is a tasty consolation prize. M&M's ad sees the trio of  NFL legends, all of whom have never won a Super Bowl, finally get their rings. And they're not the only non-winners to take home a prize as two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett—who laments losing twice in the same year—gets her gold. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Squarespace

Squarespace Ad Starring Martin Scorsese

This commercial slaps. At least this sounds like new Gen Z slang icon Martin would say. The Oscar-winning filmmaker stars in—and directs—this cute ad that sees aliens try to make contact with busy humans to no avail…until they turn to the most 21st century way of communicating: online. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of T-Mobile

T-Mobile Ad Starring Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Dern and Common

These stars may no longer spend a lot of time in front of the audition camera—except when it comes to a role in a T-Mobile ad. Bradley and his mom, who starred in the 2023 commercial, are joined this year by the Suits stars as well as IRL couple Common and Jennifer, not to mention the Big Little Lies alum. Watch the ad here.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

4

Travis Kelce Has Heated Moment with Coach Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

5

Usher's Got Fans Fallin' in Love With His Sweet Family