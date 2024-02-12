Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Defy Gravity in Wicked Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Everyone deserves a chance to fly—er—see the new Wicked trailer.

And it turns out, millions of people did get that chance as the new gravity-defying trailer for part one of the the 2024 musical adaptation, releasing later this year, dropped during Super Bowl LVIII commercials.

In the clip, Wicked fans get a live-action look at Cynthia Erivo wearing the signature all-black dress and pointed witch's hat of her character Elphaba, a.k.a the future Wicked Witch of the West, as she arrives at Shiz University. There, she meets Ariana Grande's Glinda Upland—the future Good Witch—who gasps, "You're green," upon meeting Elphaba.

And, of course, the clip gives a nod at Elphaba's dark future.

"Something just takes over me," she explains to Glinda in the clip, "and when it does, bad things happen."

Elsewhere in the video, Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldbum's Wizard also make their official trailer debut.

But the amazing character costumes and set design aren't the only things the Wicked trailer gifted us with. After all, the video also gives fans a teaser of Cynthia singing the musical's classic ballad, "Defying Gravity."