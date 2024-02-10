These Are the Madewell Deals I'm Shopping This Weekend & They Start at $9.97

Score $118 corduroy flared pants for $49, a trendy cropped t-shirt for $14, and more click-worthy deals that your closet will welcome.

One of my favorite things to do on a Saturday is get up late, drink a leisurely cup of coffee, and check out the sales for the weekend. And when I'm done going over Skin Gym and Therabody's  skincare deals, I'll head over to Madewell to see what they've got. There are a few items I always keep in my cart in the hope that I'll catch them on sale at just the right moment. Well, I've been lucky because some of those tops, pants, jewelry, and more, have had their prices reduced. Even better, there are some discounted Madewell products over at Nordstrom Rack, as well. My finger can't click fast enough. 

What I love about Madewell clothes (besides the quality), is how well everything goes together. There's a cohesion of design and style that makes it easy to mix new items with ones you already have. Like this wool-blended mini skirt that looks great with tights or without, with boots or heels. Or these comfy joggers for lounging or traveling. Or a pair of western-inspired boots that are $149 less than the original price. I could tell you more, but you should see for yourself. 

Keep on scrolling to see the best Madewell deals this weekend. You'll be guaranteed to enter next week in style.

Rib Alpaca-Blend Oversized Sweater

Reviewers rave that this alpaca-blend sweater is soft, not itchy, and features a V-neckline that isn't too low. Designed with an oversized fit, it comes in four colors and you'll want to wear it every day.

$89.50
$54.99
Madewell

Terry Relaxed Raglan-Sleeve Sweatshirt

This lightweight terry hoodie is a Madewell bestseller. Designed with a slightly distressed feel, it offers a cool and casual look, plus it comes in six colors. Several reviewers have called it "perfect."

$80
$64.50
Madewell

Wool-Blend Cargo Mini Skirt

Made of a structured Italian (and recycled) wool-blend fabric, this mini skirt is the perfect addition to a wintertime fit. One reviewer raved, "The fabric is so warm and soft! Plus the skirt has a nice liner, and pockets!!!"

$110
$54.99
Madewell

Madewell Windowpane Linen Blend Resort Cropped Shirt

Featuring a trendy cropped design and lightweight linen fabric, this button down is cool and effortless. Tuck it into your favorite high waisted jeans with a chunky cardigan in cooler temps or pair it with shorts in the spring.

$79.50
$49.97
Nordstrom Rack

Softfade Cotton Boxy-Crop Tee

Available in 11 colors, you might need to score a few of these boxy t-shirts. They're made of soft cotton with a trendy cropped fit, and one reviewer commented, "Just the cutest staple t shirt in your wardrobe."

$28
$14.99
Madewell

Supima Rib Cutaway Tank

Made of super soft supima cotton with elastane for stretch, this racerbank tank is a must-have for any wardrobe. You can layer or it or wear it solo, it's perfect for summertime or anytime, really. It's also available in tons of colors.

$38
$24.99
Madewell

Madewell The Small Transport Leather Saddle Bag

This petite saddle bag is made of leather and the perfect size for your phone, wallet, and keys. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody, and its classically elegant look goes with just about any outfit.

$98
$59.97
Nordstrom Rack

The Perfect Vintage Flare Pant in Corduroy

With a vintage-inspired design, plus a flared leg and corduroy fabric, these pants are soft, stretchy, and ideal for cooler temps. This shopper reported, "Obsessed with these pants. Very comfy, like wearing yoga pants."

$118
$49.99
Madewell
Madewell Stripe Crewneck Crop Muscle Tank

It's hard to resist this super comfy striped t-shirt. Lightweight, cropped, and boxy, it goes perfectly with your high waisted denim and also comes in a blue and white stripe.

$28
$16.97
Nordstrom Rack

V-Neck Button-Front Crop Tank

Made of a ribbed knit, this soft and comfy tank has a button-front and cropped fit that's very trendy. There's no padding, but several reviewers mentioned that they wore it braless with ease, and one fan noted, "Going to buy a second one because I love it so much."

$35
$14.99
Madewell

Madewell Hedgehog Cap Sleeve T-Shirt

High capped sleeves and an elastic hem at the waist, give this soft, cotton t-shirt an elevated look. You can also get it in white and it makes an ideal staple to any wardrobe.

$48
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack

Brushed Jersey Jogger Pants

The perfect joggers do exist. These high waisted, brushed jersey pants are so soft and warm that one reviewer raved, "These are going to be in my rotation of cozy pants for traveling 100%." They also come with pockets.

$70
$54.99
Madewell

Madewell Bedford Layered Necklace

This trendy layered necklace features a paperclip chain, mixed metals, and a dog tag pendant, that's perfect for any outfit, at any time. Best of all, it's 50% off the original price.

$48
$23.97
Nordstrom Rack

The Santiago Western Ankle Boot

Snag these $198 ankle boots for just $49. They're made of smooth leather, feature a western-inspired harness strap, and come with a super soft sole that'll keep you comfy with every step. Plus, they're designed with an elongated toe that looks so chic under wide leg or flared jeans.

$198
$49.99
Madewell

The Rosedale Blazer in Crepe

This double breasted blazer is made of a recycled, washed crepe fabric that's also wrinkle-resistant (win). There are structured shoulder pads, lots of pockets, and it fits right at the hip. One fan mentioned, "This blazer literally changed my personality -- I felt more assertive, more confrontational, and more honest with people around me. I'm not sure my friends like the blazer as much as I do because of the way my whole demeanor changed when I wore it out -- but I feel so hot and cool in it."

$188
$69.99
Madewell

Madewell Sculpture Statement Earrings

If you're looking for a pair of statement earrings, then look no further. With a modern shape and dangling design, these earrings are both stylish and chic. They're bold, but will also match any outfit.

$34
$9.97
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell The Perfect Vintage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Reviewers rave about the rise and length of these high waisted, straight leg jeans. You'll rave that they're 45% off and look great on you.

$128
$69.97
Nordstrom Rack

Complete your look with these budget-friendly jewelry finds on Amazon (that look high end).

