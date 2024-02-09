Pink Stops Concert After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor During Show—Again

Watch : Pink Stunned After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her During Performance

Pink was just given another reason to celebrate with her fans.

For the second time in six months, the "Raise Your Glass" singer had to temporarily pause her show when a fan when into labor—this time it was during her Feb. 9 Sydney, Australia.

Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore) was alerted to the fan going into labor while in the middle of the mosh pit while performing "Our Song," according to a TikTok video captured during the concert, stopping to ask the crowd, "Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?"

"I feel like we shouldn't be looking, everyone give her privacy," the 44-year-old continued from the stage. "She didn't just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Ok."

Pink‚ who shares children Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7 with husband Carey Hart, congratulated the mother-to-be as she was wheeled out my medics before expressing her surprise at the concert-goer's timing.