Pink Stops Concert After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor During Show—Again

Pink was just given another reason to celebrate with her fans.
For the second time in six months, the "Raise Your Glass" singer had to temporarily pause her show when a fan when into labor—this time it was during her Feb. 9 Sydney, Australia.
Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore) was alerted to the fan going into labor while in the middle of the mosh pit while performing "Our Song," according to a TikTok video captured during the concert, stopping to ask the crowd, "Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?"
"I feel like we shouldn't be looking, everyone give her privacy," the 44-year-old continued from the stage. "She didn't just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Ok."
Pink‚ who shares children Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7 with husband Carey Hart, congratulated the mother-to-be as she was wheeled out my medics before expressing her surprise at the concert-goer's timing.
"Wow 'Our Song,' that was the one that did it," she told the audience. "Wouldn't have called that one. I thought it would have been like 'Get the Party Started' or 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.'"
The singer took to Instagram following her concert to acknowledge the exciting turn of events, writing, "We helped bring a baby into the world."
Pink's Summer Carnival Tour has brought a surprising milestone for the Grammy winner, who has seen two concerts interrupted due to fans in labor. This first time being at her July 31 show at Fenway Park in Boston. Pregnant concertgoer Angela Mercer went into labor at the start of the show, and thanks to all the concert traffic found herself walking to the hospital.
"Decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital," an Aug. 9 statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital read, "where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham's NICU."
And while it's a memory Angela won't soon forget, she honored the singer by naming her baby boy Aycen Hart after Pink.
