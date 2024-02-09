Pink Stops Concert After Pregnant Fan Goes Into Labor During Show—Again

Singer Pink stopped a concert for the second time in six months after a fan went into labor in the middle of her Feb. 9 Sydney, Australia, performance.

Pink was just given another reason to celebrate with her fans.

For the second time in six months, the "Raise Your Glass" singer had to temporarily pause her show when a fan when into labor—this time it was during her Feb. 9 Sydney, Australia.

Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore) was alerted to the fan going into labor while in the middle of the mosh pit while performing "Our Song," according to a TikTok video captured during the concert, stopping to ask the crowd, "Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?"

"I feel like we shouldn't be looking, everyone give her privacy," the 44-year-old continued from the stage. "She didn't just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Ok."

Pink‚ who shares children Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7 with husband Carey Hart, congratulated the mother-to-be as she was wheeled out my medics before expressing her surprise at the concert-goer's timing.

photos
Pink's Sweetest Family Moments

"Wow 'Our Song,' that was the one that did it," she told the audience. "Wouldn't have called that one. I thought it would have been like 'Get the Party Started' or 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.'"

The singer took to Instagram following her concert to acknowledge the exciting turn of events, writing, "We helped bring a baby into the world."

Pink's Summer Carnival Tour has brought a surprising milestone for the Grammy winner, who has seen two concerts interrupted due to fans in labor. This first time being at her July 31 show at Fenway Park in Boston. Pregnant concertgoer Angela Mercer went into labor at the start of the show, and thanks to all the concert traffic found herself walking to the hospital.

"Decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital," an Aug. 9 statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital read, "where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham's NICU."

And while it's a memory Angela won't soon forget, she honored the singer by naming her baby boy Aycen Hart after Pink.

For a look at more incredible moments from Pink's concerts, keep reading.

Kevin Kane/WireImage
2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Two years after the release of her debut album, the pop rocker made her VMAs debut with a killer performance of "Just Like a Pill." Pink's black leather ensemble, edgy pixie cut and middle finger proved she was a force to be reckoned with in the music biz. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Pink's biggest fans had already witnessed her now-signature acrobatic act on tour, but she performed it for the first time on television in 2009. Singing "Sober," the recording artist didn't miss a single note as she flew through the air upside down. 

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor
2010 Grammys

On this day in Pink history, the songstress perfected her aerial skills with a stunning rendition of "Glitter in the Air." There's no doubt it went down as one of the greatest performances in Grammy history. 

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA
2012 American Music Awards

Pink's athleticism was put to the ultimate test at the 2012 AMAs, and boy did she pass with flying colors. Singing "Try," the musician was joined by a male dance partner who at one point lifted Pink above his shoulders as she hit the splits. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
2014 Grammys

Pink received a standing ovation for her performance of "Try" during Music's Biggest Night in 2014. The Cirque du Soleil-inspired piece concluded with an outfit change as she took the stage alongside Nate Reuss for "Just Give Me a Reason.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2017 American Music Awards

Pink took her Cirque de Soleil-inspired routine to new heights (literally) when she belted out "Beautiful Trauma" on the exterior of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
2018 Grammys

The pop star let her amazing vocals do all the talking when she took the Grammys stage dressed simply in oversized denim and a white T-shirt. A sign language interpreter performed "Wild Hearts Can't Broken" alongside Pink. 

