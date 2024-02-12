What Danny DeVito Really Thinks of That Iconic Mean Girls Line

Watch : Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Even when Danny DeVito isn't working, which is almost never, his very existence remains a cottage industry.

Whether it's an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia tattoo of Frank Reynolds or his flesh-and-blood character in 1988's Twins drawn as a cartoon and spliced into any scenario imaginable...

Damian in Mean Girls spoke for one and all when he shrieked, "Oh my god, Danny DeVito! I love your work!"

And the prolific actor is here for it.

"I dig that kind of stuff," DeVito exclusively told E! News as he geared up for the big Super Bowl Sunday premiere of the State Farm commercial that reunited him with his Twins brother Arnold Schwarzenegger. "It's cool to have that kind of shout-out. I look through all the memes, people send me the shirts."

The tattoos are "very bizarre," he added, "but it's fun. It's good to have fans, you couldn't do it without them."