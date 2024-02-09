Kylie Kelce Reveals Whether Her and Jason Kelce's Kids Will Be at Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce's tiniest fans won't be cheering him on from the bleachers at the 2024 Super Bowl.
After all, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce revealed that her and Jason Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, won't be making the trip to Las Vegas to see Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11.
"They will be at home," Kylie told People in an interview published Feb. 8, adding that they tend to avoid the big events "as long as Dad's not playing."
"I think it's a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don't take the girls to every game," she continued. "They're still very young. A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there's three of them. It can get hectic, it's just a lot."
And the mom of three admitted it's a delicate situation.
"The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason's going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn't ideal," she explained. "We think they'll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it'll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way."
But rest assured, Kyle did confirm that she and Jason will be Travis' cheer captains—alongside parents Ed and Donna Kelce—at Allegiant Stadium.
Even though Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett won't be watching the game alongside their dad, there's a good chance they'll see a glimpse of him on TV. Since Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs, he's shown his support for his little brother.
In fact, Jason and Kylie joined Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, in supporting the Chiefs during the NFL playoffs in Buffalo. And Eagles center took the opportunity to join the Bills Mafia, braving the cold temperatures to appear shirtless in the stands. As for what their little girls thought of the occasion?
Well, as Jason revealed, during the game he got text from Donna that read, "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing'!"
And while it won't be a full Kelce family outing to the Super Bowl, Jason and Kylie have given fans a glimpse at their family life. Keep reading to see more of Jason, Kylie and their daughters' cutest moments.