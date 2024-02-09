Kylie Kelce Reveals Whether Her and Jason Kelce's Kids Will Be at Super Bowl 2024

Kylie Kelce shared whether she and husband Jason Kelce plan to bring their three daughters along to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Watch: Why Kylie Kelce & Jason Kelce Won’t Bring Their Kids to the 2024 Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's tiniest fans won't be cheering him on from the bleachers at the 2024 Super Bowl.

After all, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce revealed that her and Jason Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, won't be making the trip to Las Vegas to see Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11.

"They will be at home," Kylie told People in an interview published Feb. 8, adding that they tend to avoid the big events "as long as Dad's not playing."

"I think it's a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don't take the girls to every game," she continued. "They're still very young. A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there's three of them. It can get hectic, it's just a lot."

And the mom of three admitted it's a delicate situation.

Super Bowl 2024: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' Celebrity Fans

"The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason's going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn't ideal," she explained. "We think they'll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it'll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way."

But rest assured, Kyle did confirm that she and Jason will be Travis' cheer captains—alongside parents Ed and Donna Kelce—at Allegiant Stadium.

Even though Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett won't be watching the game alongside their dad, there's a good chance they'll see a glimpse of him on TV. Since Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs, he's shown his support for his little brother.

In fact, Jason and Kylie joined Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, in supporting the Chiefs during the NFL playoffs in Buffalo. And Eagles center took the opportunity to join the Bills Mafia, braving the cold temperatures to appear shirtless in the stands. As for what their little girls thought of the occasion?

Well, as Jason revealed, during the game he got text from Donna that read, "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing'!"

And while it won't be a full Kelce family outing to the Super Bowl, Jason and Kylie have given fans a glimpse at their family life. Keep reading to see more of Jason, Kylie and their daughters' cutest moments.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

