Kylie Kelce Reveals Whether Her and Jason Kelce's Kids Will Be at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Why Kylie Kelce & Jason Kelce Won’t Bring Their Kids to the 2024 Super Bowl

Travis Kelce's tiniest fans won't be cheering him on from the bleachers at the 2024 Super Bowl.

After all, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce revealed that her and Jason Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, won't be making the trip to Las Vegas to see Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11.

"They will be at home," Kylie told People in an interview published Feb. 8, adding that they tend to avoid the big events "as long as Dad's not playing."

"I think it's a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don't take the girls to every game," she continued. "They're still very young. A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there's three of them. It can get hectic, it's just a lot."

And the mom of three admitted it's a delicate situation.