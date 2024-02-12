Give Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes a Trophy for Their Family Celebration After Super Bowl Win

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Claps Back At Haters After Patrick Mahomes’ Championship Victory

This duo's celebration is a total touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet moment on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers 22-25 in overtime—the seventh longest game in NFL history.

Brittany—who shares children Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months with the Chiefs quarterback—wore a strapless red jumpsuit, a costom-made Simon G Jewelry necklace and a white fur. While Patrick, fresh off of his momentous win, wore a Super Bowl champions hat and Chiefs uniform. (See every star at the 2024 Super Bowl here.)

The entire Mahomes family rushed the field to celebrate Patrick after winning the Super Bowl and earning the Super Bowl MVP title for the third time.

"Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs," Patrick told a reporter after the game, which is the first back-to-back win for a team in any Super Bowl since the Patriots in 2004. "Brittany is a great wife with two great kids, I can't ask for anything better than this."