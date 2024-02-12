Give Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes a Trophy for Their Family Celebration After Super Bowl Win

This duo's celebration is a total touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet moment on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers 22-25 in overtime—the seventh longest game in NFL history.
Brittany—who shares children Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months with the Chiefs quarterback—wore a strapless red jumpsuit, a costom-made Simon G Jewelry necklace and a white fur. While Patrick, fresh off of his momentous win, wore a Super Bowl champions hat and Chiefs uniform. (See every star at the 2024 Super Bowl here.)
The entire Mahomes family rushed the field to celebrate Patrick after winning the Super Bowl and earning the Super Bowl MVP title for the third time.
"Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs," Patrick told a reporter after the game, which is the first back-to-back win for a team in any Super Bowl since the Patriots in 2004. "Brittany is a great wife with two great kids, I can't ask for anything better than this."
While Patrick already holds two Super Bowl rings from 2019 and 2022, this may have been the 28-year-old's biggest season yet. After all, when teammate Travis Kelce went public with his relationship with Taylor Swift, all eyes have been on the Chiefs.
And despite the criticism from some NFL fans for the attention the "Karma" singer has garnered at games, Patrick has welcomed Taylor into Chiefs Kingdom with open arms.
"I think it's extremely cool for her to just be at the games and, obviously, she's just here to support Travis in the best way possible," the quarterback said at a Feb. 6 press conference. "It has done a great job of bringing more people to football and how great the sport is. Knowing that I'm a father to a daughter as well, I love that she watches the games and loves football as well."
Brittany has welcomed Taylor into the WAGs squad, with the duo often photographed together at Chiefs games, as well as enjoying nights out in New York together throughout the season.
Aside from their friendship with the Miss Americana star, Brittany and Patrick—who began dating in high school and have been together for over 10 years—have plenty to celebrate at the end of the NFL season.
Read on to see all the adorable photos from the couple's post-win celebration.