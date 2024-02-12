Give Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes a Trophy for Their Family Celebration After Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes celebrated in Las Vegas with his wife Brittany Mahomes after scoring his third championship ring at Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11 game.

This duo's celebration is a total touchdown. 

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet moment on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers 22-25 in overtime—the seventh longest game in NFL history. 

Brittany—who shares children Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months with the Chiefs quarterback—wore a strapless red jumpsuit, a costom-made Simon G Jewelry necklace and a white fur. While Patrick, fresh off of his momentous win, wore a Super Bowl champions hat and Chiefs uniform. (See every star at the 2024 Super Bowl here.) 

The entire Mahomes family rushed the field to celebrate Patrick after winning the Super Bowl and earning the Super Bowl MVP title for the third time. 

"Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs," Patrick told a reporter after the game, which is the first back-to-back win for a team in any Super Bowl since the Patriots in 2004. "Brittany is a great wife with two great kids, I can't ask for anything better than this."

 

While Patrick already holds two Super Bowl rings from 2019 and 2022, this may have been the 28-year-old's biggest season yet. After all, when teammate Travis Kelce went public with his relationship with Taylor Swift, all eyes have been on the Chiefs. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And despite the criticism from some NFL fans for the attention the "Karma" singer has garnered at games, Patrick has welcomed Taylor into Chiefs Kingdom with open arms.

"I think it's extremely cool for her to just be at the games and, obviously, she's just here to support Travis in the best way possible," the quarterback said at a Feb. 6 press conference. "It has done a great job of bringing more people to football and how great the sport is. Knowing that I'm a father to a daughter as well, I love that she watches the games and loves football as well."

Brittany has welcomed Taylor into the WAGs squad, with the duo often photographed together at Chiefs games, as well as enjoying nights out in New York together throughout the season.

Aside from their friendship with the Miss Americana star, Brittany and Patrick—who began dating in high school and have been together for over 10 years—have plenty to celebrate at the end of the NFL season. 

Read on to see all the adorable photos from the couple's post-win celebration.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image

Super Bowl 2024 Champions

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes and their children Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months celebrate on the field of Allegiant Stadium. 

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP,

Chiefs Win! 

Patrick shares joyful moment with teammate Travis Kelce

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Raise a Trophy

Patrick holds the symbol of his success high in the sky.

Harry How/Getty Images

All Smiles

Brittany and Sterling are aglow watching Patrick celebrate. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Guys on the Chiefs

Travis and Patrick share a hug as Brittany smiles on. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Father & Son

Patrick Mahomes celebrates Chiefs win while holdling his son Bronze. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Unbelievable

Champions two years in a row. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sealed with a Kiss

Fresh off that overtime victory, Brittany, with baby Bronze in her arms, took to the field to give Patrick a celebratory kiss.

Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty)

Victory Lap

The happy couple leave the field victorious. 

