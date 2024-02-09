Alicia Silverstone Just Channeled Her Clueless Character With This Red-Hot Look

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

You won't be buggin' over Alicia Silverstone's latest outfit.

In fact, the Clueless alum looked like a total Betty at Christian Sirano's Feb. 8 fall/winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week.

For the fashionable affair at The Plaza Hotel, Alicia sizzled in a red-hot gown that was reminiscent of her character Cher's crimson minidress in the 1995 film—you know, the scene where she gets mugged after the Valley party and says the famous line, "You don't understand, this is an Alaïa."

Of course, the 47-year-old added her own personal twist at Christian's show. Her curve-hugging getup featured a strapless neckline with a V-shaped corset bodice and slightly ruffled skirt. She accessorized with sparkly drop earrings and black heels that included diamond embellishments.

Alicia's glam also looked straight out of Clueless, as she opted for beachy waves and barely-there makeup.

The Batman & Robin star wasn't the only icon from the '90s and early aughts to see the designer's new collection. Busy Phillips, Sophia Bush, Melanie Lynskey and Ashlee Simpson all turned heads in sexy black dresses.