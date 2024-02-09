Alicia Silverstone Just Channeled Her Clueless Character With This Red-Hot Look

Alicia Silverstone wore a red-hot dress that looked straight out of Clueless at Christian Sirano's fall/winter 2024 show on Feb. 8 during New York Fashion Week.

You won't be buggin' over Alicia Silverstone's latest outfit.

In fact, the Clueless alum looked like a total Betty at Christian Sirano's Feb. 8 fall/winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week.

For the fashionable affair at The Plaza Hotel, Alicia sizzled in a red-hot gown that was reminiscent of her character Cher's crimson minidress in the 1995 film—you know, the scene where she gets mugged after the Valley party and says the famous line, "You don't understand, this is an Alaïa." 

Of course, the 47-year-old added her own personal twist at Christian's show. Her curve-hugging getup featured a strapless neckline with a V-shaped corset bodice and slightly ruffled skirt. She accessorized with sparkly drop earrings and black heels that included diamond embellishments. 

Alicia's glam also looked straight out of Clueless, as she opted for beachy waves and barely-there makeup.

The Batman & Robin star wasn't the only icon from the '90s and early aughts to see the designer's new collection. Busy PhillipsSophia BushMelanie Lynskey and Ashlee Simpson all turned heads in sexy black dresses.

Busy wore a completely see-through jumpsuit that featured all-over lace and an asymmetrical neckline, while Sophia stunned in a plunging blazer dress that featured fringe beading on the sleeves and skirt.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

"WE DID IT," Christian captioned his Feb. 9 Instagram post, "59 looks with some stunning representation of beauty on the runway and in the front row last night! Thank you EVERYONE for all of the hard work."

He added, "What a fabulous show that we are so proud of."

Paramount Pictures

If you want to feel like you were seated front row at Christian's presentation, keep reading to see all of the best dressed stars at the show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Sophia Bush, Christian Siriano, Ashlee Simpson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Busy Phillipps

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Melanie Lynskey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Alicia Silverstone

Gotham/GC Images

Remi Bader

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Sophia Bush

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Aquaria

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Ashlee Simpson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

J. Smith-Cameron

Gotham/GC Images

Sophia Culpo

