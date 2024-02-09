Country Singer Parker McCollum and Wife Hallie Expecting First Baby

Watch : Love Is Blind's Alexa PREGNANT, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brennon

Parker McCollum is flying high above the water.

After all, the country singer and his wife Hallie Ray Light announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"God's little blessing," Parker and Hallie shared in a joint Instagram statement Feb. 7, alongside a photo of them sharing a kiss by the beach. "We Iove you so much already, Baby M!"

The golden news comes one month after the "Pretty Heart" singer announced he was canceling an August show in College Station, TX, due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"It'll all make sense at some point in the near future," he explained in a video on Instagram Jan. 5, "but just wanted to keep you guys updated."

And in the caption, he continued, "That being said, we have some exciting news that we'll be announcing in the near future so be on the lookout!"

Hallie and Parker tied the knot in March 2022 in the "Burn It Down" singer's home state, Texas, after getting engaged the summer before. And while celebrating his first year of marriage, the 31-year-old reflected on how much he's learned from his other half.