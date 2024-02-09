Bradley Cooper Gushes Over His "Amazing" Mom Ahead of Their Oscars 2024 Date

Watch : Bradley Cooper Takes Mom to "Joy" Premiere

Bradley Cooper's longtime leading lady will again be his date to the Oscars.

After all, the 12-time Oscar nominee, who is this year nominated for three awards for his Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, will walk the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre March 10 alongside his mom Gloria Campano.

"100 percent. There's no question, she's coming," Bradley told E! News' Feb. 8 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was honored with the award for Outstanding Performer of the Year for his role in Maestro. "Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody."

At the 2024 Oscars, Maestro—which Bradley also directed, co-wrote and co-produced—is up for seven awards. The 49-year-old himself earned three nominations: Best Lead Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. (See a full list of nominations for the 2024 Oscars.)