Bradley Cooper Gushes Over His "Amazing" Mom Ahead of Their Oscars 2024 Date

Bradley Cooper's longtime leading lady will again be his date to the Oscars.
After all, the 12-time Oscar nominee, who is this year nominated for three awards for his Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, will walk the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre March 10 alongside his mom Gloria Campano.
"100 percent. There's no question, she's coming," Bradley told E! News' Feb. 8 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was honored with the award for Outstanding Performer of the Year for his role in Maestro. "Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody."
At the 2024 Oscars, Maestro—which Bradley also directed, co-wrote and co-produced—is up for seven awards. The 49-year-old himself earned three nominations: Best Lead Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. (See a full list of nominations for the 2024 Oscars.)
Of course, Gloria has often accompanied Bradley during major events over the years, making her Oscars debut back in 2013 when he was nominated for his role in Silver Linings Playbook.
"One night, when I started the profession," Bradley told E! News a month before that ceremony, "[Mom said] 'If you ever [get nominated], I am the date.'"
She's since been by her son's side at the Oscars in 2019—when he was also nominated in three categories for A Star Is Born—and 2022.
The 2024 Oscars isn't the only star-studded occasion Gloria joined Bradley for. In fact, back in January, she accompanied him to the Golden Globe awards. And they weren't the only sweet family outing at the event.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams
