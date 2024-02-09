Exclusive

Bradley Cooper Gushes Over His "Amazing" Mom Ahead of Their Oscars 2024 Date

Bradley Cooper, whose mom Gloria Campano will accompany him to the Oscars for the fourth time, revealed why she’s his favorite award season date.

By Corinne Heller Feb 09, 2024 7:09 PMTags
FamilyBradley CooperOscarsExclusives
Watch: Bradley Cooper Takes Mom to "Joy" Premiere

Bradley Cooper's longtime leading lady will again be his date to the Oscars.

After all, the 12-time Oscar nominee, who is this year nominated for three awards for his Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, will walk the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre March 10 alongside his mom Gloria Campano.

"100 percent. There's no question, she's coming," Bradley told E! News' Feb. 8 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was honored with the award for Outstanding Performer of the Year for his role in Maestro. "Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody."

At the 2024 OscarsMaestro—which Bradley also directed, co-wrote and co-produced—is up for seven awards. The 49-year-old himself earned three nominations: Best Lead Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. (See a full list of nominations for the 2024 Oscars.)

photos
In Appreciation of All the Mama's Boys

Of course, Gloria has often accompanied Bradley during major events over the years, making her Oscars debut back in 2013 when he was nominated for his role in Silver Linings Playbook.

"One night, when I started the profession," Bradley told E! News a month before that ceremony, "[Mom said] 'If you ever [get nominated], I am the date.'"

She's since been by her son's side at the Oscars in 2019—when he was also nominated in three categories for A Star Is Born—and 2022.

The 2024 Oscars isn't the only star-studded occasion Gloria joined Bradley for. In fact, back in January, she accompanied him to the Golden Globe awards. And they weren't the only sweet family outing at the event.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

See more celebs who brought their moms to the Golden Globes below:

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The Maestro star celebrated his two Golden Globe nominations with mom Gloria Campano by his side. In fact, Bradley has brought his mother to several award shows over the years, including the Oscars, SAG Awards and Tony Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Charles Melton

Wait until Archie and the gang hear about this sweet moment! The Riverdale alum—who was nominated for his role in May December—walked the red carpet with his mom Sukyong Melton and expressed how he was thrilled to have her as his date.

“It means the world to me,” he told Entertainment Tonight during its pre-show with Variety. “It’s so grounding. I was a little under the weather a couple days ago, and she was making me chicken soup and taking care of me. It was really nice.”

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

The Killers of the Flower Moon star posed for pictures on the red carpet with her costar Leonardo DiCaprio and her mom. And after her historic Golden Globes win, she spoke about what it was like to have her mother join her for the major moment.


“My mom and my dad, my whole life, they’ve never once questioned that this is what I was meant to do," she told reporters backstage, per Deadline. "They would always support me even when it was the times of famine or the times of feast. So, I’m really excited to have mom here and have dad watching, and then to go home and have a big old feast.” 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Brie Larson

Talk about a marvel-ous duo! The Captain Marvel star—who was nominated for her role in Lessons in Chemistry—was joined by her mother Heather Desaulniers at the 2024 Golden Globes. 

"I brought my mom!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "She's back there. Are you making fun of me? Never. Love you, mom."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon

OK, technically, Reese was the one to bring her son Deacon Phillippe to the 81st annual award show. And it looks like the Legally Blonde alum—who shares Deacon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex Ryan Phillippe as well as son Tennessee Toth, 11, with ex Jim Toth— and the 20-year-old had a great time at the Golden Globes. What like it's hard?

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Names of Her Newborn Twins

2

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

3
Exclusive

Is Kyle Richards Leaving RHOBH Amid Her Separation? She Says...

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Names of Her Newborn Twins

2

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...

3
Exclusive

Is Kyle Richards Leaving RHOBH Amid Her Separation? She Says...

4

Why Dakota Johnson Calls Appearing on The Office "The Worst"

5

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Step Out for Rare Outing With Elizabeth Olsen