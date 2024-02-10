Breaking Down the British Line of Succession: King Charles III, Prince William and Beyond

You already know King Charles III currently rules the throne, with Prince William as heir apparent. But where do Prince Harry, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more fall in line?

Watch: King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

When Jay-Z and Kanye West dropped Watch the Throne in 2011, they weren't talking about the British royal family. 

But, if you're a royal watcher, well, you may as well interpret it that way, knowing all eyes are always on the monarchy and what changes the future holds. 

The biggest of all (so far, that is) came back in September 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II—Britain's longest-reigning monarch—died and her eldest son King Charles III (then just Prince Charles) immediately ascended the throne in accordance with rule.

And with the title change for Charles—who recently started treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace shared Feb. 5—came promotions for the entire family.

Prince William picked up the Prince of Wales title and suddenly became heir apparent. Meanwhile, his and Kate Middleton's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, also inched their way that much closer to the throne.

photos
2024 Royal News

Plus, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lili Diana, 2, also saw upgrades, going from Master and Miss to Prince and Princess.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told E! News last March. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

And the line of succession goes much deeper than that. So where do Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne and more fall?

Bow down below for a full breakdown of the British line of succession...

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales

King Charles III and the late Princess Diana's first child and Queen Elizabeth II's grandson. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, King Charles' grandson and Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchild. 

The Duchess
Princess Charlotte

The first and only daughter of Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate's third child. 

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

King Charles' second son.

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry's second child. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and younger brother to King Charles.

Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sienna Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli's first daughter.

David Mirzoeff - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew's second daughter. 

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son.

Instagram / Princess Eugenie

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack's second son.

Getty Images

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son and and younger brother to King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

James, Earl of Wessex

Son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Alpha Press/Shutterstock
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and and younger sister to King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Peter Phillips

The son of Princess Anne and ex husband Mark Phillips.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

The first daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Isla Phillips

The second daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

