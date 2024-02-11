Weird & Clever Products on Amazon That Will Make Your Home so Much Cooler

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When you're shopping on Amazon, you never know what you're going to find. On one page you might see one of the best problem-solving products ever, and on the next you might come across the most random thing you never knew existed. And while those practical items are great, sometimes the weird stuff can be a lot more fun. That's why I've compiled a list of those weird and clever things you can find on Amazon, that also make your home a lot cooler. You'll find something for every room and for every occasion. What you won't find is something boring.
If you take your phone into the bathroom (come on, who doesn't), there's a toilet paper holder that comes with a handy shelf for your device (or to rest a small candle). To make your next taco Tuesday pop, there's a three-tier dish for easily salting the rim of your margarita glass. There's even a pack of decals that can make your fridge look like a giant retro Gameboy. These are the products you never knew you needed.
So keep on scrolling for the weird, wonderful, and clever finds that Amazon is famous for. Your home just got a little more interesting.
ADNIKIA Creative Toilet Brush with Holder
Clean your toilet bowl in the cutest way possible with this toilet brush and holder in the shape of a cherry. It'll bring a smile to the face of anyone in your bathroom.
ATHAND Dance Cat Airpod Holder
Why keep your airpods in a case when you can have this adorable dancing cat hold them? The cat's hands are even magnetized so your airpods stay in place and it makes the cutest addition to your desk space.
Greenco 3-Tier Bar Glass Rimmer Dish Set
Give your home a taste of Margaritaville with this three-tier dish set. Each tier is separate to hold something different, from sugar, to salt, to lime juice, or whatever. Just turn your glass over, get some of the juice on the rim, dip it, and you'll have Instagram-worthy cocktails. Best of all, the tiers snap into each other for easy storage.
Greenco 3-Tier Over The Door Folding Drying Rack
All you have to do is hook this rack over your door (no tools needed), and you instantly have a place to dry your delicates or anything else that may not go in the dryer. The tiers are made of breathable mesh and you can even hang the rack in your shower or in your closet.
EVEAGE Propagation Station
Flex your green thumb with this propagation station. It measures 36.2 x 15.7 inches, and features 21 glass tubes and fairy lights to complete the look. Hooks are included for hanging and one reviewer reported, "Super easy and cute- works well. I'm just starting to propagate again so it's not full but when it is it is GORGEOUS."
UTLK 3-Pack Plug-in LED Mushroom Night Light Lamp
With a built-in smart sensor that turns on in darkness and off when the sun appears, this 3-pack of night lights in the shape of mushrooms checks the boxes of weird and clever. Plus, the light changes colors automatically for an added effect.
WHAT ON EARTH Shark Attack Sushi Plate
This shark attack sushi plate might just look weird, but it's actually really clever. The shark's tail fins keep your chopsticks in place and the shark's open mouth is perfect for holding soy sauce. Buy them in bulk for your next sushi night.
VINTAR 2-Packs 16-Color Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light
Did you know that you need this motion sensor toilet light? No? Well, now you do. The battery lasts up to 12 months, the light fits any toilet, plus it features brightness settings and can stay one color or rotate among 16 options. It's perfect for those late night bathroom trips.
Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill
Nothing makes a home cooler than the smell of cooking bacon. Make that a little easier with this bacon grill that pops right into your microwave. There's ridges to collect the drippings and you can perfectly cook up to 6 strips of bacon in a snap.
AEKAN Micro Landscape Humidifier
Add some cuteness to your space with this unique humidifier featuring a bunny and succulent landscape. It can run for up to 8 hours and features seven color changing settings.
ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks
Whether you're a Jedi or a Sith, you must agree that these lightsaber chopsticks are cool. Batteries are included and you have your choice of a few color options.
UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf
Rest your phone, a small speaker, or a candle on this handy shelf that's attached to a toilet paper holder. It's also easy to install, according to reviewers.
Brilliant Evolution Tap Light Push Lights 6pk w/Batteries
A six-pack of puck lights is exactly what you need to add an aesthetic to your space. Place them in a dark hallway, in a closet, in a bookshelf, or wherever you need some illumination. You can set them on a timer, control them via remote, and batteries are included.
URROY Waterproof Shower Phone Holder
Don't miss a second of your favorite show with this waterproof phone holder that allows you to view, check emails, or whatever it is you do on your phone, all in the shower. It can rotate for better viewing, plus it's anti-fog and attaches via strong adhesive.
Shower Cat Hair Catcher
Have you ever washed your hair and had pesky strands stay in your hand and then fall down the drain? Well, that's a thing of the past with the Shower Cat. It easily attaches to the inside of your shower via adhesive -- just swipe left to trap hair and swipe right to release.
iHave Toothbrush Holder
Hang your toothbrushes or other toiletries in this holder (that holds a surprising amount). You can attach it via adhesive or nails, and it even features an automatic toothpaste dispenser. You never knew you needed this until now.
Fun Fridges FridgeBoy Magnet Set
Transform your fridge, washing machine, or other appliances into an old school Gameboy in snap. These decals attach magnetically and there's even a dry erase board in the screen. Konami code not included.