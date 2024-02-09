Vanessa Bryant Attends Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling With Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Watch : Kobe Bryant's Family Unveils His Permanent Hand & Footprints in Hollywood

Kobe Bryant's family continues to honor his legacy.

Four years after the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, his wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, showed their support as a life-sized statue of Kobe was unveiled at the Lakers' Crypto.com arena Feb. 8.

"‘LEAVE THE GAME BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT,'" Vanessa, quoting her late husband, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her daughters in front of the statue. "‘AND WHEN IT COMES TIME FOR YOU TO LEAVE, LEAVE A LEGEND.' ~ @kobebryant."

The date of the Feb. 8 dedication was meant to specifically honor Kobe and Gianna as their jersey numbers are represented in the 2/8/24 date. Gianna—who had followed her father's footsteps as a passionate basketball player—donned a No. 2 jersey for her Mamba Ballers AAU team. As for Kobe, before retiring from the NBA in 2016, he wore both No. 8 and No. 24. (The Lakers have since retired both numbers.)