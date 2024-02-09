Vanessa Bryant Attends Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling With Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Kobe Bryant's family continues to honor his legacy.
Four years after the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, his wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, showed their support as a life-sized statue of Kobe was unveiled at the Lakers' Crypto.com arena Feb. 8.
"‘LEAVE THE GAME BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT,'" Vanessa, quoting her late husband, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her daughters in front of the statue. "‘AND WHEN IT COMES TIME FOR YOU TO LEAVE, LEAVE A LEGEND.' ~ @kobebryant."
The date of the Feb. 8 dedication was meant to specifically honor Kobe and Gianna as their jersey numbers are represented in the 2/8/24 date. Gianna—who had followed her father's footsteps as a passionate basketball player—donned a No. 2 jersey for her Mamba Ballers AAU team. As for Kobe, before retiring from the NBA in 2016, he wore both No. 8 and No. 24. (The Lakers have since retired both numbers.)
At the unveiling, which revealed a statue of Kobe donning his No. 8 jersey and pointing upward, Vanessa also gave a heartfelt speech honoring her late husband and daughter.
"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren't here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment, and Kobe's legacy," Vanessa said at the Feb. 8 ceremony, per People. "Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning. And this moment isn't just for Kobe, but it's for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years."
She also shared that two more statues of Kobe, one of which will also feature Gianna, were also in the works.
"As I see today's current generation of star players following Kobe's footsteps with huge scoring games," the 41-year-old continued. "I know he would take pride in knowing that he is still pouring inspiration into the game that was so special to him."
