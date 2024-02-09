Vanessa Bryant Attends Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling With Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Four years after Kobe Bryant’s death, Crypto.com Arena unveiled a statue honoring the Lakers legend at a Feb. 8 ceremony that included his wife Vanessa, and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Kobe Bryant's family continues to honor his legacy. 

Four years after the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, his wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4,  showed their support as a life-sized statue of Kobe was unveiled at the Lakers' Crypto.com arena Feb. 8.

"‘LEAVE THE GAME BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT,'" Vanessa, quoting her late husband, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her daughters in front of the statue. "‘AND WHEN IT COMES TIME FOR YOU TO LEAVE, LEAVE A LEGEND.' ~ @kobebryant."

The date of the Feb. 8 dedication was meant to specifically honor Kobe and Gianna as their jersey numbers are represented in the 2/8/24 date. Gianna—who had followed her father's footsteps as a passionate basketball player—donned a No. 2 jersey for her Mamba Ballers AAU team. As for Kobe, before retiring from the NBA in 2016, he wore both No. 8 and No. 24. (The Lakers have since retired both numbers.) 

At the unveiling, which revealed a statue of Kobe donning his No. 8 jersey and pointing upward, Vanessa also gave a heartfelt speech honoring her late husband and daughter. 

"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren't here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment, and Kobe's legacy," Vanessa said at the Feb. 8 ceremony, per People. "Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning. And this moment isn't just for Kobe, but it's for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years."

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

She also shared that two more statues of Kobe, one of which will also feature Gianna, were also in the works.

"As I see today's current generation of star players following Kobe's footsteps with huge scoring games," the 41-year-old continued. "I know he would take pride in knowing that he is still pouring inspiration into the game that was so special to him."

Keep reading to look back at the Bryant family's most heartwarming moments.

Instagram
Birthdays

"Happy Birthday B.B. I Can't believe you are 3 already!" Kobe wrote on Instagram back in December 2019. "We love you little mamacita."

 

Instagram
Pool Time

"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in November 2019.

Instagram
Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote via Instagram back in November 2019.

Instagram
Halloween

The Bryants dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz back in October 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Baby On-the-Way

Vanessa showed off her baby bump at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

Instagram
"My Gigi"

"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in September 2019.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love & Basketball

The father-daughter duo sat courtside at the the Lakers vs Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.

Instagram
Lots of Hugs

"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies B.B and KoKo to my @granity book signing of #legacyandthequeen at @barnesandnoble," the caption of the September 2019 post read.

Instagram
Mother's Day

"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."

 

Instagram
A Father-Daughter Duo

"Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram in March 2019. "Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Buddies

Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared a special moment at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Family Fun

Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Instagram
Smiles in the Sunshine

"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," the caption of the 2018 post read.

AP/Shutterstock
Fond Memories

Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
An Unforgettable Moment

Kobe was all smiles as he posed with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A Dad and His Daughters

Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.

Joe Russo/Shutterstock
A Loving Family

Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
All Smiles

Bryant celebrated his major win with his daughter Gianna by his side.

Elsa/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Warming up! The basketball icon got a sweet hug from his daughter ahead of his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

David Livingston/Getty Images
A Proud Father

Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.

 

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images
A Day at Disney

Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock
A Winning Team

The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
"Daddy's Little Princesses"

During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses." Here, he was pictured with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.

