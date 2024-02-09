Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Names of Her Newborn Twins

Watch : Kailyn Lowry Shares Her Twins Spent Weeks in the NICU After Premature Birth

Kaitlyn Lowry just made an announcement that's twice as nice.

Nearly a month after the Teen Mom 2 alum welcomed twins—her sixth and seventh babies—she revealed she and boyfriend Elijah Scott named their son Verse and daughter Valley.

A Feb. 9 video shared on TikTok and Instagram showed her holding and kissing the twins before giving a tour of their nursery, which featured blankets with their names.

"Complete. Whole. Everybody's here," the reality star captioned the post. "#kailandthechaos #kaillowry #twins."

However for Kailyn—who is also mom to Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 14 months—that feeling once seemed unattainable as her twins spent weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"I cried a lot," the 31-year-old, who was candid about her fear of undergoing a C-section, shared on her Barely Famous podcast in January. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."