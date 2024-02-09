Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Names of Her Newborn Twins

Weeks after Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her sixth and seventh babies, she announced the names of her new son and her first daughter.

Kaitlyn Lowry just made an announcement that's twice as nice.

Nearly a month after the Teen Mom 2 alum welcomed twins—her sixth and seventh babies—she revealed she and boyfriend Elijah Scott named their son Verse and daughter Valley.

A Feb. 9 video shared on TikTok and Instagram showed her holding and kissing the twins before giving a tour of their nursery, which featured blankets with their names.

"Complete. Whole. Everybody's here," the reality star captioned the post. "#kailandthechaos #kaillowry #twins."

However for Kailyn—who is also mom to Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 14 months—that feeling once seemed unattainable as her twins spent weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"I cried a lot," the 31-year-old, who was candid about her fear of undergoing a C-section, shared on her Barely Famous podcast in January. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."

"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger," she said of her daughter, who she nicknamed Baby B at the time. "She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle. And that was really difficult because I'm looking at him [Baby A], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that."

Her fears only heightened when her son was released while her daughter remained hospitalized.

"She was away from her twin; we were away from her," the podcast host detailed. "When we were home, we still couldn't process it because there was so much going on here. Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing."

There were still silver linings, though.

"Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life," Kailyn said about Verse. "He thinks he's a triplet. He burps them, he's been so sweet with those twins, and it's literally the cutest f--king thing."

And that's her new reality. "I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete," she shared. "We're putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies."

Look back at Kailyn's sweetest family photos over the years:

Instagram

Growing Family

In Jan. 2010, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her first child, Isaac, with her then boyfriend Jo Rivera. Two years later, after Kailyn and Jo called it quits, she tied the knot with Javi Marroquin and the couple welcomed son Lincoln the following year. By July 2017, Kailyn and Javi had finalized their divorce and she was getting ready to welcome a third son, Lux, with Chris Lopez.

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

After's Lux's arrival in Aug. 2017, Kailyn and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," she captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Vacation Time

They took some time to kick back and relax during a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Kailyn captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn wrote alongside a family photo in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" she shared in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram

Family Love

In July 2020, Kailyn gave birth to baby Creed, her second son with Chris. Three years later, in July 2023, the reality star confirmed she'd privately welcomed a fifth child, a son named Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. By early January, Kailyn announced that she gave birth to her and Elijah's twins, a boy and a girl.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

Kailyn appears with sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux at the 2023 Webby Awards.

Instagram

The Boys

Kailyn's five eldest sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and Rio appear together in November 2023.

Instagram/Kailyn Lowry

Meet the Twins

Kailyn holds her and Elijah Scott's twins, son Verse and daughter Valley, as seen in a photo she shared in January 2024.

