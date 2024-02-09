Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Names of Her Newborn Twins

Kaitlyn Lowry just made an announcement that's twice as nice.
Nearly a month after the Teen Mom 2 alum welcomed twins—her sixth and seventh babies—she revealed she and boyfriend Elijah Scott named their son Verse and daughter Valley.
A Feb. 9 video shared on TikTok and Instagram showed her holding and kissing the twins before giving a tour of their nursery, which featured blankets with their names.
"Complete. Whole. Everybody's here," the reality star captioned the post. "#kailandthechaos #kaillowry #twins."
However for Kailyn—who is also mom to Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 14 months—that feeling once seemed unattainable as her twins spent weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
"I cried a lot," the 31-year-old, who was candid about her fear of undergoing a C-section, shared on her Barely Famous podcast in January. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."
"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger," she said of her daughter, who she nicknamed Baby B at the time. "She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle. And that was really difficult because I'm looking at him [Baby A], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that."
Her fears only heightened when her son was released while her daughter remained hospitalized.
"She was away from her twin; we were away from her," the podcast host detailed. "When we were home, we still couldn't process it because there was so much going on here. Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing."
There were still silver linings, though.
"Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life," Kailyn said about Verse. "He thinks he's a triplet. He burps them, he's been so sweet with those twins, and it's literally the cutest f--king thing."
And that's her new reality. "I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete," she shared. "We're putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies."
