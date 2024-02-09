Exclusive

Is Kyle Richards Finally Leaving RHOBH Amid Her Marriage Troubles? She Says...

By Brett Malec Feb 09, 2024 5:15 PMTags
Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' last-standing O.G. finally giving up her diamond?

After opening up to the world about her marriage troubles with husband of 28 years Mauricio Umansky on the latest season of the Bravo series, Kyle Richards revealed her thoughts on returning for season 14 next year.

"Each year I say, 'I don't know. Never say never,' and all that," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight on the Feb. 8 episode. "But, I honestly just don't know yet. I don't know where my life is going to be at in a week or two. I don't know what it's going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at and what I'm comfortable with."

Since announcing their separation last July, Kyle said the public interest in her and the real estate mogul's personal life has made the ordeal that much more difficult to navigate.

"It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life," the 55-year-old explained, "because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years. It's not that I'm lying or withholding, I'm figuring it out still."

In fact, Kyle herself isn't sure what the future holds for her and Mauricio.

"I don't have answers," she admitted. "They think I'm teasing them, dragging it out, I'm going this for ratings. I'm figuring it out right now and we are figuring it out as a couple and I'm figuring out what I need myself. And when I know and we know where our life is going next, you're gonna know."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Despite taking time apart, Kyle insisted she and Mauricio—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.—keep things cordial as they figure out their new normal.

"We're not a toxic couple," she told E!. "We live under the same roof in different rooms. We do have other homes. Thank God we're fortunate in that sense. But even when we are all there, it's texting in the family chat. 'What time is everyone gonna be home for dinner?'"

However, Kyle noted, "We're each allowed to do what we want to do. Which is very strange, but I don't ask."

Thankfully, Kyle has mended her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton amid her relationship struggles.

"We are in a good place right now," she said. "She has been so supportive and I get messages from her all the time. I get phone calls at 4:30 in the morning when she knows I'm just waking up and she hasn't gone to bed yet."

Watch Kyle's exclusive E! News interview above to hear her thoughts on costar Erika Jayne's new Bravo special Bet It All on Blonde. And keep reading to look back at Kyle and Mauricio's family in happier times.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

