Is Kyle Richards Finally Leaving RHOBH Amid Her Marriage Troubles? She Says...

RHOBH: Kyle Richards Reacts to Rumors That She's Leaving the Show! (Exclusive)

Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' last-standing O.G. finally giving up her diamond?

After opening up to the world about her marriage troubles with husband of 28 years Mauricio Umansky on the latest season of the Bravo series, Kyle Richards revealed her thoughts on returning for season 14 next year.

"Each year I say, 'I don't know. Never say never,' and all that," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight on the Feb. 8 episode. "But, I honestly just don't know yet. I don't know where my life is going to be at in a week or two. I don't know what it's going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at and what I'm comfortable with."

Since announcing their separation last July, Kyle said the public interest in her and the real estate mogul's personal life has made the ordeal that much more difficult to navigate.

"It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life," the 55-year-old explained, "because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years. It's not that I'm lying or withholding, I'm figuring it out still."