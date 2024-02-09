Is Kyle Richards Finally Leaving RHOBH Amid Her Marriage Troubles? She Says...

Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' last-standing O.G. finally giving up her diamond?
After opening up to the world about her marriage troubles with husband of 28 years Mauricio Umansky on the latest season of the Bravo series, Kyle Richards revealed her thoughts on returning for season 14 next year.
"Each year I say, 'I don't know. Never say never,' and all that," the Halloween Ends actress exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight on the Feb. 8 episode. "But, I honestly just don't know yet. I don't know where my life is going to be at in a week or two. I don't know what it's going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at and what I'm comfortable with."
Since announcing their separation last July, Kyle said the public interest in her and the real estate mogul's personal life has made the ordeal that much more difficult to navigate.
"It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life," the 55-year-old explained, "because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years. It's not that I'm lying or withholding, I'm figuring it out still."
In fact, Kyle herself isn't sure what the future holds for her and Mauricio.
"I don't have answers," she admitted. "They think I'm teasing them, dragging it out, I'm going this for ratings. I'm figuring it out right now and we are figuring it out as a couple and I'm figuring out what I need myself. And when I know and we know where our life is going next, you're gonna know."
Despite taking time apart, Kyle insisted she and Mauricio—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.—keep things cordial as they figure out their new normal.
"We're not a toxic couple," she told E!. "We live under the same roof in different rooms. We do have other homes. Thank God we're fortunate in that sense. But even when we are all there, it's texting in the family chat. 'What time is everyone gonna be home for dinner?'"
However, Kyle noted, "We're each allowed to do what we want to do. Which is very strange, but I don't ask."
Thankfully, Kyle has mended her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton amid her relationship struggles.
"We are in a good place right now," she said. "She has been so supportive and I get messages from her all the time. I get phone calls at 4:30 in the morning when she knows I'm just waking up and she hasn't gone to bed yet."
And keep reading to look back at Kyle and Mauricio's family in happier times.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
