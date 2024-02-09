Struggling With Dry, Damaged & Frizzy Hair? Get Healthy, Hydrated Locks With These Top Products

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Frizz—it's the plus one that refuses to leave. Humidity? It rolls out the red carpet for its big moment. Heat styling? An open invitation to puff out and take up space. Even coloring your hair one too many times can coax your hair from flowing to floating with frizz. But don't worry, fellow frizz fighters! We've rounded up the must-have anti-frizz products that will help transform your mane from frazzled to fabulous.

First things first, let's talk about the frizz foes. No matter where you live, humidity can act like a magnet for moisture, causing strands to swell and separate, creating that dreaded flyaway fiesta. Heat styling is a double whammy, sapping moisture, while roughing up the cuticle of the hair. And don't even get us started on bleach—if used incorrectly, it can fry your strand into straw.

This is where the magic of hydrating shampoos, conditioners, serums, creams, and weekly mask treatments comes in. Think of them as vitamins for your hair, delivering a much-needed dose of moisture and nourishing ingredients that help fight frizz and stop your hair from puffing up. Plus, they are designed to help repair damage to your hair, conditioning your mane to be stronger and more resilient.

Now, let's get down to it. We're fans of the Joico moisture recovery shampoo and conditioner duo. These products are a real power couple, gently cleansing your strands while infusing your locks with the moisture of shea butter and mango extract. The Nume vegan tourmaline hair mask is a nourishing mineral-infused dream, adding shine and smoothing frizz with its unique blend of plant-based ingredients. And for a touch of luxury, the Oribe gold lust serum is a liquid goldmine, packed with restorative oils that tame frizz, while adding a dose of luminous shine.

And if you want a fave from a real shopping expert, I think the post-wash-day MVP is the Living Proof no frizz smooth styling cream. It's like a hydrating hug for your hair, thanks to its star ingredient, shea butter. This innovative formula mimics the natural oils found in healthy hair, coating strands to help smooth frizz and lock in moisture without weighing them down. Plus, it smells like a tropical vacation, which is always a win in my book!

So ditch the despair, embrace the frizz-free future, and let your locks shine on by shopping the products below. You'll thank us later!