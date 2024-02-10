What the Lunar New Year Means for Your Horoscope

Dust off those resolutions, because it's time to ring in another new year.
Also known as the Spring Festival, Lunar New Year is a celebration that lasts two weeks and takes place across Asia, marked with traditions involving family and friends.
And just in time for the festivities, which fall on Feb. 10 this year, we spoke to astrologer and expert Laura Lau about what the celebration entails and what lies ahead for each of the zodiac signs.
Such traditions include "decorating the house, giving and receiving red envelopes and more," as the Handbook of Chinese Horoscopes author explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Food, of course, is central to the Lunar New Year and one of my favorite parts! It kicks off with a family feast of symbolic foods and dishes to usher in a new year of good health and success."
As for what those symbolic dishes may include?
"Noodles are always on the Lunar New Year table, and, in my house, we also make a vegetable lo mein and have a spicy noodle option," she noted, "complete with a variety of chili sauces, such as ones found through authentic brands like Lee Kum Kee. Long green beans are another nice option to bring to the longevity table."
And then there's the shot at a fresh start. In the Lunar calendar, each year honors an animal based on the Chinese zodiac and this year's animal is the Wood Dragon, which as Laura highlighted, is a "strong and bold personality that will bring vibrant energy."
"The Dragon year is a popular time for us to try new things," she explained, "whether that's starting a new business, making a romantic relationship official, trying new recipes in the kitchen, or growing your family. We will be encouraged to be more outwardly confident with our communication and actions, and feel inspired to experiment and explore."
And if you're curious what that might mean for you, we asked Laura to give us a read for each sign. Check out how your future may just shape up—determined by what year you were born—in the Year of the Wood Dragon.
Rat: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020: "From career opportunities to an active and satisfying social life, the Rat will enjoy many gifts from the mighty Dragon. This will be an excellent time to start new projects and for Rats to widen their social network beyond their inner circle."
Ox: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021: "The Dragon will invigorate the Ox's personal life this year, with the introduction of new friends and colleagues. These new connections will not only help sort through early year struggles, but also bring some added fun to the Ox's typically conservative routine."
Tiger: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022: "The Dragon will challenge the Tiger to focus and be more methodical. The Tiger's natural tendency to lead with passion and spontaneity can often backfire. However, if the Tiger can study the Dragon's lead and adapt, they can have a very successful year."
Rabbit: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023: "Rabbits will look back on this year as a key turning point in their career. The influence of the Wood element infuses the year with creativity and introspection and will inspire the Rabbit to take smart risks and reap big rewards."
Dragon: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024: "The Wood Dragon will inspire the Dragon to tap into their natural creativity and experiment with new ideas—even inspiring deeper study into a beloved subject. With the Dragon sign controlling the year, Dragons will need to exercise some additional caution as one's judgment is often clouded when their native sign is at the wheel."
Snake: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025: "This could be a difficult year for the introspective Snake, depending on their individual tolerance for failure. Dragons do not take setbacks personally because of their unshakeable confidence. Snakes will need to take a page from this playbook or risk sulking much of the Dragon's adventurous year."
Horse: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026: "The Horse's intuitive ways and the Dragon's strategic mind do not always mix. Horses will have to exercise more patience and attention to detail than they enjoy. However, once things are in focus, the Horse will be happy to see how much progress she can make."
Sheep: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027: "The Wood Dragon will make this an interesting year for the Sheep. Work will be steady, and their home life will be busy as well. With the Dragon's energy, it will feel difficult to find balance. The Sheep will need to get out of their comfort zone to carve out free time and the space to make key decisions."
Monkey: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028: "With the Dragon's support and protection, the Monkey will enjoy a relatively stable life this year. Their home and work life will largely be quiet, allowing themself free time to pursue their true interests. The Dragon brings out the best of the Monkey's clever thinking."
Rooster: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029: "The Dragon's arrival will be welcomed by Roosters who will be able to stretch their wings and feel free to control their own destinies. However, with more success and visibility, more responsibilities and obligations will present themselves."
Dog: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030: "There will be little rest for Dog natives this year, as they will need to fight to get ahead. The Dragon's pace will be difficult for the Dog to get used to, so it will be best to take fewer gambles."
Boar: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031: "With the Dragon's energy in full effect, the Boar's personal and professional life will be especially busy. Fortunately, Boars enjoy a back-to-back calendar and will feel blessed by the good energy that comes with it. Being surrounded by these like-minded people will inspire great things!"