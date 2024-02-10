What the Lunar New Year Means for Your Horoscope

Watch : The Voice Coaches Share New Year Resolution & More

Dust off those resolutions, because it's time to ring in another new year.

Also known as the Spring Festival, Lunar New Year is a celebration that lasts two weeks and takes place across Asia, marked with traditions involving family and friends.

And just in time for the festivities, which fall on Feb. 10 this year, we spoke to astrologer and expert Laura Lau about what the celebration entails and what lies ahead for each of the zodiac signs.

Such traditions include "decorating the house, giving and receiving red envelopes and more," as the Handbook of Chinese Horoscopes author explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Food, of course, is central to the Lunar New Year and one of my favorite parts! It kicks off with a family feast of symbolic foods and dishes to usher in a new year of good health and success."

As for what those symbolic dishes may include?