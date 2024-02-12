Get up to 60% off Your Favorite Brands During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale - Skims, Le Creuset, Free People

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Nordstrom is such a magical place because you can get all of your favorite brands in one place. Whether you're shopping for skincare or makeup, fashion and fragrance, or homeware, they've got you covered with brands like Madewell, SKIMS, Free People, Le Creuset, and so much more. Another magical thing about Nordstrom is that they always come through with a good sale, and it just so happens that they're having one right now. That's right, during Nordstrom's winter sale, you can shop major deals on the best pieces from all of your favorite brands.

For example, you can save $150 on a coveted Dutch oven from Le Creuset or $129 on a pair of Vince Camuto knee-high boots. For all the beauty lovers out there, you can score a this $62 set of Too Faced's best-selling Better Than Sex mascara and Lip Injection lip gloss for under $30 or snag $83 worth of Living Proof dry shampoo for $33. There's plenty of fashion too, like half off the famous SKIMS maxi dress or 50% off a beautiful floral Free People dress.

So if you want to score your favorite brands for less, hurry on over to Nordstrom to shop their winter sale for major savings.