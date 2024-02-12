Get up to 60% off Your Favorite Brands During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale - Skims, Le Creuset, Free People

Get a $62 Too Faced set for $29, an $88 SKIMS dress for $44, $229 Vince Camuto boots for $99, and so much more.

Nordstrom is such a magical place because you can get all of your favorite brands in one place. Whether you're shopping for skincare or makeup, fashion and fragrance, or homeware, they've got you covered with brands like Madewell, SKIMS, Free People, Le Creuset, and so much more. Another magical thing about Nordstrom is that they always come through with a good sale, and it just so happens that they're having one right now. That's right, during Nordstrom's winter sale, you can shop major deals on the best pieces from all of your favorite brands. 

For example, you can save $150 on a coveted Dutch oven from Le Creuset or $129 on a pair of Vince Camuto knee-high boots. For all the beauty lovers out there, you can score a this $62 set of Too Faced's best-selling Better Than Sex mascara and Lip Injection lip gloss for under $30 or snag $83 worth of Living Proof dry shampoo for $33. There's plenty of fashion too, like half off the famous SKIMS maxi dress or 50% off a beautiful floral Free People dress.

So if you want to score your favorite brands for less, hurry on over to Nordstrom to shop their winter sale for major savings.

Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Set

Valued at $62, you can get this Too Faced duo for just $29.40. The set includes two of their best-selling products – the Better Than Sex mascara and the Lip Injection lip gloss.

$62
$29.40
Nordstrom

Free People Misty Mornings Satin Pajamas

These satin pajamas from Free People are hands down the chicest we've ever seen. The set includes a flowy top and matching wide leg pants with a bohemian print. Choose from two colors.

$128
$57.60
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crewneck Dress

This beloved long-sleeve bodycon dress from SKIMS is now 50% off! Hugging your curves in all of the right places, it comes in brown cocoa or beige umber.

$88
$44
Nordstrom

Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle

Not only is this candle incredibly chic, it also smells so unique. It has notes of cannabis, suede, white musk, tulip, and amber for a sultry smell.

$88
$54.90
Nordstrom

Skin Gym Black Obsidian Lovey Gua Sha Tool

This heart-shaped gua sha made from black obsidian is just what you need to round out your skincare routine. 

$42
$29.40
Nordstrom

Parachute Oversize Knit Organic Cotton Throw Blanket

Cozy up with this 100% knit cotton throw blanket from Parachute, which is now 60% off. 

$149
$59.60
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer

You'll wear these platform loafers everywhere. They have a lugged sole and gold metal accents for a modern twist on a classic. Choose from four colors.

$150
$89.99
Nordstrom

Madewell Boxy Chino Shirt Jacket

This shacket from Madewell is ideal for layering when the temperatures start to rise. It has corduroy accents, a contemporary boxy fit, and pockets galore.

$118
$70.80
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Wide French/Dutch Oven

If you've always wanted cookware from Le Creuset, now's your chance. This large dutch oven is perfect for cooking up a delicious meal. Plus, it comes in 10 stunning shades.

$430
$279.95
Nordstrom

Our Place Mini Always Pot 1.0 Set

What can't you cook in in this mini pot from the Selena Gomez-backed cookware brand? It's ultra-lightweight and has a built-in spout to easily drain liquids.

$125
$75
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Vuliann Knee High Boot

These knee-high leather boots will instantly elevate any outfit. They have a small heel that's comfortable enough to wear all day long and they're over half off. 

$229
$99.99
Nordstrom

Living Proof Believe in Dry Shampoo Set

Valued at $83, you can score this set of Living Proof's fan-favorite dry shampoos for just $32.80. It includes two full-size dry shampoos as well as a mini of their Triple Bond Complex.

$83
$32.80
Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga Uplevel Space Dye Midi Jumpsuit

Whether you're working out or running errands, you'll love this athletic jumpsuit from Beyond Yoga. It's oh-so soft and has adjustable straps.

$138
$69
Nordstrom

Nike InfinityRN 4 Running Shoe

These running shoes from Nike have contoured cushioning for targeted support and maximum comfort. Plus the pale pink and silver colorway is too darn cute.

$169
$96
Nordstrom

SPANX Pleated Skort

This pleated exercise skort is so stylish, you can wear it around town. The interior shorts have built-in pockets and the figure-shaping properties that SPANX is known for.

$88
$34.97
Nordstrom

Topshop Slouch Stripe Pants

These pinstripe pants are a trendy take on a classic style. They have a slouchy, wide leg silhouette and a low slung waist that you can wear to work or on a night out.

$68
$34
Nordstrom

Free People There She Goes Maxi Slip

This beautiful floral print dress is perfect for summer, whether you wear it over a swimsuit or with strappy heeled sandals. It has a handkerchief hem, open back cutout, and comes in two colorways.

$118
$59
Nordstrom

