Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at NFL Honors After Visit With King Charles III

Prince Harry arrived in Las Vegas to present NFL's Man of the Year award, making a surprise appearance only one day after visiting with his father King Charles III in England.

Watch: Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Amid King Charles' Cancer News

This surprise was a royal touchdown. 

Prince Harry made an appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas—less than 24 hours after visiting his father King Charles III, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer—to present the award for NFL's Man of the Year. And in doing so, he didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at the differences between American and English sports. 

"I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own," he joked, per CNN, at the Feb. 8 ceremony. "Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let's just make it 18 weeks. Genius."

However when it came to the award itself—which was given to Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive tackle Cameron Heyward—he made sure the importance of the honor was clear. 

"All kidding aside, what you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable," the 39-year-old noted. "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community."  

For his part, Cameron was in awe as he accepted his award, sharing, "Prince freaking Harry. Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry!"

The Duke of Sussex's impromptu arrival came on the heels of him visiting King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the Feb. 5 statement from Buckingham Palace read. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

The Palace later confirmed to NBC News that it was not a form of prostate cancer.

Prince Harry subsequently flew home to visit with his father—likely for the first time since the King's coronation last May—in a move royal experts point to as a possible thawing of tensions within the family, including between Harry and Prince William

"Potentially this could be a moment of healing for father and son and perhaps brother and brother as well," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News. "I think when it comes down to it, this is a family that's certainly had their differences and some deep divides, but they do love each other. I think that comes out in a number of ways."

She added, "When it comes to the health of their father I think we are going to see these two brothers come together. We're all holding out hope."

For more news from royal families around the world this year, keep reading.  

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

