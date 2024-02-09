Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at NFL Honors After Visit With King Charles III

Watch : Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Amid King Charles' Cancer News

This surprise was a royal touchdown.

Prince Harry made an appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas—less than 24 hours after visiting his father King Charles III, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer—to present the award for NFL's Man of the Year. And in doing so, he didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at the differences between American and English sports.

"I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own," he joked, per CNN, at the Feb. 8 ceremony. "Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let's just make it 18 weeks. Genius."

However when it came to the award itself—which was given to Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive tackle Cameron Heyward—he made sure the importance of the honor was clear.

"All kidding aside, what you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable," the 39-year-old noted. "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community."