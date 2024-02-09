Get Glowy, Fresh Skin With Skin Gym’s and Therabody’s Skincare Deals Including an $9 Jade Roller & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter the age you are right now, whether you're a teen looking to beat your breakouts or an adult starting to experience wrinkles for the first time in your life, having a well-thought-out skincare routine is necessary for the sake of keeping your skin happy, healthy, and hydrated. Which is why it's very important to find the right beauty and skincare products that help create your luxurious self-care routine just a little more fun. Well, lucky for us two of our favorite skincare brands are having major sales right now. Skin Gym is offering up to 60% off certain products such as their ice facial kit that helps potentially reduce inflammation (especially in those mornings we wake up looking puffy, IYKYK) and refreshes your face with its relaxing and cooling ice roller, and even their coveted mini Jade roller for a whopping $9 (talk about a steal!).
Once you're done stocking up on your fave tools and serums, head over to Therabody because they're offering up to $100 off select items in their Valentine's Day sale. Specifically, their award-winning and E! editor-approved TheraFace PRO is on sale right now for $70 off. The portable device comes with attachments for red light, blue light, and red light plus infrared light therapy, plus microcurrents for toning and firming your face. So, if you're ready to build your dream self-care routine for your skin, keep scrolling for our top picks from both Skin Gym's and Therabody's sale sections that are worth snatching immediately.
Skin Gym Deals
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Lovey Gua Sha
Indulge in self-love with the heart-shaped Rose Quartz Lovey Gua Sha tool, expertly crafted to embrace every contour of your face, enhancing your complexion and elevating your skincare ritual. Utilize its facial massage techniques to lift and sculpt cheekbones, relax forehead muscles naturally, target both large and small facial areas, and refresh your under eyes for a radiant glow.
Skin Gym Ice Facial Kit
Experience a convenient and refreshing face revitalization with the lightweight and travel-friendly Skin Gym IceCool ice roller. Enhance the cooling effect by applying the Hydra-Youth Serum, featuring potent ingredients like Marine Algae, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, to lock in hydration and rejuvenate your skin.
Skin Gym Mini Jade Eye Roller
Elevate your self-care game with the mini Jade facial roller, designed to pack a punch in a compact size. Featuring two Jade rollers, it releases tension and enhances your natural glow, making it the perfect travel essential for refreshing your skin during busy trips and combating jet lag.
Skin Gym Re-Usable Mask Collection
Say goodbye to disposable sheet masks with Skin Gym's reusable mask collection, featuring a Forehead Mask and Under Eye Patches, offering eco-friendly wrinkle-targeting solutions. Crafted from 100% silicone, these masks are flexible and gentle on the skin, providing lasting adherence for a rejuvenating experience.
Skin Gym Uplift Kit
Treat yourself to a radiant glow with the UPLIFT Kit featuring the Beauty Lifter Vibrating T-Bar, equipped with sonic technology to massage, sculpt, and recharge your skin effortlessly. Paired with the Glow Oil, crafted with premium natural ingredients, it's the ultimate duo for achieving luminous skin without the heavy lifting.
Therabody Deals
TheraFace PRO
This portable device comes with attachments for red light (for wrinkles), blue light (for acne), and red light plus infrared light therapy (for wrinkles and pain), plus microcurrents for toning and firming your face and facial massage and cleansing attachments. There's also a plush pouch for carrying everything. What more could you want?
Theragun mini
Your face isn't the only part of your body that needs some extra love and attention, sometimes the rest of our bodies need some self-care too. Which is why the Theragun mini is a great tool to keep around the house whenever you need a pick-me-up in the massage department. It helps release tension and knots and decreases muscle soreness and fatigue.
