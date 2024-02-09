TikToker Cat Janice Shares “Last Joy” With 7-Year-Old Son Amid Her Rare Sarcoma Cancer Battle

Watch : Photographer Gifts Photoshoots to Kids With Cancer - Friday Feels

Cat Janice's last dreams are coming true.

The TikToker—who is battling sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in bones and soft tissue—shared her wish to have her music gain traction before she passes, so that her 7-year-old son Loren can keep her legacy alive.

"I've got the [rough] news that cancer has won. I've fought hard but sarcomas are too tough," the Washington, D.C.-based musician wrote on TikTok Jan. 6. "Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home."

Cat, 31, shared that her "last joy" would be for fans to listen to her song "Dance You Outta My Head," which was released on Jan. 19, so the proceeds would go to Loren.

"My art is all I have to leave behind and im leaving it behind for my son to profit on," she shared on TikTok Jan. 15, the same day she shared that she'd entered hospice at home. "I don't have much."