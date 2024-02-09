TikToker Cat Janice Shares “Last Joy” With 7-Year-Old Son Amid Her Rare Sarcoma Cancer Battle

Cat Janice's last dreams are coming true.
The TikToker—who is battling sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in bones and soft tissue—shared her wish to have her music gain traction before she passes, so that her 7-year-old son Loren can keep her legacy alive.
"I've got the [rough] news that cancer has won. I've fought hard but sarcomas are too tough," the Washington, D.C.-based musician wrote on TikTok Jan. 6. "Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home."
Cat, 31, shared that her "last joy" would be for fans to listen to her song "Dance You Outta My Head," which was released on Jan. 19, so the proceeds would go to Loren.
"My art is all I have to leave behind and im leaving it behind for my son to profit on," she shared on TikTok Jan. 15, the same day she shared that she'd entered hospice at home. "I don't have much."
"I'm crawling to my radiation so I can buy myself some time so I can see this song released," she continued. "I may not be here but my baby boy will be. My family, husband, friends and label @handwrittenrecords have been there through it all and it would mean everything if you blessed me like this."
Within two weeks, her upbeat track was officially charting and even made it onto a local radio station.
"I am SHOCKED to be a Top 40 Billboard Charting artist on Hot Dance/Electronic and ALSO #11 on Digital Sales," Cat wrote on Instagram Jan. 30. "YOU ALL DID THIS. You gave me my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my 'one more moment alive.'"
She noted, "All of this is because of you guys. I am so lucky to even be alive."
The influencer added that she's "forever grateful" for the outpouring of support, which included messages from fellow singers. Jason Derulo was among those to celebrate her accomplishments: After saying he was "praying for you and your fam," the "Glad U Came" artist later called her a "Legend" for reaching her music milestone.
And when it comes to the lasting advice Cat wants to pass on to others, she explained in her Jan. 6 video, "If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others."
She added, "I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night."