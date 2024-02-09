Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum Thompson’s Growth Spurt in New Photos

Apparently no one's been keeping up with Tatum Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian shared a series of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's son on social media Feb. 8, and the 19-month-old is already so tall.
Clad in camo shorts and a black tee, Tatum stands straight on his mom's thigh while she sits on a bed in navy PJs for one shot—and the tiny tot's head surprisingly hovers above The Kardashians star's own. In another precious snap, the Good American founder wraps her arms around Tatum while they both flash winning smiles for the camera.
Khloe—who also shares daughter True Thompson, 5, with Tristan—captioned the adorable pics with simply, "Me and my baby."
And Tatum's impressive height was not lost on the 39-year-old's followers, who were quick to comment on her growing boy.
"He's so big," one user replied to the post. "The vans, the curls we can't take it!!"
Another user commented, "I'm just realizing he's gonna tower over you one day lol."
Tatum doesn't just get his long legs from his NBA player dad, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-9—the Kardashian kid can also credit his tall genes to his mom, who's previously said she's around 5-foot-10. And his sister True is taking after her parents' statures as well—something Khloe is happy to hear people highlight as long as it's done with care.
"I don't play when it comes to True," Khloe told Health in an interview published back in November 2021. "People will always say, 'She's so big' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.'"
Explaining the distinction, the reality star added, "I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say [big], but I don't want her to misinterpret that."
Read on for more cute photos of Khloe and Tristan's clan.