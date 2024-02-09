Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum Thompson’s Growth Spurt in New Photos

Watch : Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is Getting Super Tall

Apparently no one's been keeping up with Tatum Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's son on social media Feb. 8, and the 19-month-old is already so tall.

Clad in camo shorts and a black tee, Tatum stands straight on his mom's thigh while she sits on a bed in navy PJs for one shot—and the tiny tot's head surprisingly hovers above The Kardashians star's own. In another precious snap, the Good American founder wraps her arms around Tatum while they both flash winning smiles for the camera.

Khloe—who also shares daughter True Thompson, 5, with Tristan—captioned the adorable pics with simply, "Me and my baby."

And Tatum's impressive height was not lost on the 39-year-old's followers, who were quick to comment on her growing boy.

"He's so big," one user replied to the post. "The vans, the curls we can't take it!!"

Another user commented, "I'm just realizing he's gonna tower over you one day lol."