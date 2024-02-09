Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum Thompson’s Growth Spurt in New Photos

Tatum Thompson appeared to have had a major growth spurt in new photos his mom Khloe Kardashian shared to social media. See the proof of how tall he is.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 09, 2024 3:55 AMTags
Watch: Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is Getting Super Tall

Apparently no one's been keeping up with Tatum Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shared a series of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's son on social media Feb. 8, and the 19-month-old is already so tall. 

Clad in camo shorts and a black tee, Tatum stands straight on his mom's thigh while she sits on a bed in navy PJs for one shot—and the tiny tot's head surprisingly hovers above The Kardashians star's own. In another precious snap, the Good American founder wraps her arms around Tatum while they both flash winning smiles for the camera. 

Khloe—who also shares daughter True Thompson, 5, with Tristan—captioned the adorable pics with simply, "Me and my baby."

And Tatum's impressive height was not lost on the 39-year-old's followers, who were quick to comment on her growing boy. 

"He's so big," one user replied to the post. "The vans, the curls we can't take it!!" 

Another user commented, "I'm just realizing he's gonna tower over you one day lol."

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

Tatum doesn't just get his long legs from his NBA player dad, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-9—the Kardashian kid can also credit his tall genes to his mom, who's previously said she's around 5-foot-10. And his sister True is taking after her parents' statures as well—something Khloe is happy to hear people highlight as long as it's done with care. 

Instagram

"I don't play when it comes to True," Khloe told Health in an interview published back in November 2021. "People will always say, 'She's so big' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.'"

Instagram

Explaining the distinction, the reality star added, "I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say [big], but I don't want her to misinterpret that." 

Read on for more cute photos of Khloe and Tristan's clan. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonds with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on Aug. 27, 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian [six face with tears of joy emojis] facts!!! Lol"

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

