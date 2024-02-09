Olivia Culpo Has the Winning Secret to Prepping for Super Bowl Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch : Christian McCaffrey Stops Olivia Culpo From Buying a Super Bowl Suite

Olivia Culpo's beautification routine is truly a game changer.

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, the model gave fans an inside look at how she's getting ready for the big game, where she'll cheer on fiancé Christian McCaffrey as his San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The 31-year-old got the ball rolling on her beauty routine with a tan from Dolce Glow. "Just got my @dolceglow Super Bowl tan!" she posted on Instagram Stories Feb. 7. "Anyone who needs a tan in vegas @isabelalysa is there. Nothing compares to dolce glow it's actually INSANEEEEEEEE."

Olivia shared a photo of herself and owner Isabela Alysa, giving followers a sneak peek of her glowing skin.

The Culpo Sisters star also had a game plan for a fresh hairstyle while out and about this week, debuting a new look from celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos. She re-shared a photo of her softly curled locks on her Instagram Story on Feb. 8, captioning the pic with heart eye emojis.