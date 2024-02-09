Olivia Culpo Has the Winning Secret to Prepping for Super Bowl Weekend in Las Vegas

Olivia Culpo's beautification routine is truly a game changer.
Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, the model gave fans an inside look at how she's getting ready for the big game, where she'll cheer on fiancé Christian McCaffrey as his San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
The 31-year-old got the ball rolling on her beauty routine with a tan from Dolce Glow. "Just got my @dolceglow Super Bowl tan!" she posted on Instagram Stories Feb. 7. "Anyone who needs a tan in vegas @isabelalysa is there. Nothing compares to dolce glow it's actually INSANEEEEEEEE."
Olivia shared a photo of herself and owner Isabela Alysa, giving followers a sneak peek of her glowing skin.
The Culpo Sisters star also had a game plan for a fresh hairstyle while out and about this week, debuting a new look from celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos. She re-shared a photo of her softly curled locks on her Instagram Story on Feb. 8, captioning the pic with heart eye emojis.
And while Olivia has been busy prepping for the big game, she's also been busy figuring out where exactly she'll be watching from.
Christian, a running back for the 49ers, recently revealed he had to step in when Olivia offered to buy a private suite for his mom Lisa McCaffrey, who complained about the high prices to watch the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
"We looked into a suite," his mom explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."
Olivia responded to her future mother-in-law in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, saying, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!" She later added, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."
Unfortunately, Christian said he "had to nix" that generous offer, saying during a Feb. 6 press conference, "I will not let anybody pay to watch me play."
While it remains to be seen where she'll watch the game from, she'll definitely be in good company alongside other celebrity fans of the Niners.
To find out which stars are rooting for the 49ers or the Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl, read on for all the details on the two teams' most famous super fans.