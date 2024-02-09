Olivia Culpo Has the Winning Secret to Prepping for Super Bowl Weekend in Las Vegas

Olivia Culpo gave an inside look at her pre-Super Bowl beauty routine as the model gets ready to cheer on fiancé Christian McCaffrey when the 49ers take on the Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11.

Watch: Christian McCaffrey Stops Olivia Culpo From Buying a Super Bowl Suite

Olivia Culpo's beautification routine is truly a game changer.

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, the model gave fans an inside look at how she's getting ready for the big game, where she'll cheer on fiancé Christian McCaffrey as his San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The 31-year-old got the ball rolling on her beauty routine with a tan from Dolce Glow. "Just got my @dolceglow Super Bowl tan!" she posted on Instagram Stories Feb. 7. "Anyone who needs a tan in vegas @isabelalysa is there. Nothing compares to dolce glow it's actually INSANEEEEEEEE."

Olivia shared a photo of herself and owner Isabela Alysa, giving followers a sneak peek of her glowing skin.

The Culpo Sisters star also had a game plan for a fresh hairstyle while out and about this week, debuting a new look from celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos. She re-shared a photo of her softly curled locks on her Instagram Story on Feb. 8, captioning the pic with heart eye emojis.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Cutest Pics

And while Olivia has been busy prepping for the big game, she's also been busy figuring out where exactly she'll be watching from.

Christian, a running back for the 49ers, recently revealed he had to step in when Olivia offered to buy a private suite for his mom Lisa McCaffrey, who complained about the high prices to watch the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

"We looked into a suite," his mom explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast, "and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."

Olivia responded to her future mother-in-law in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, saying, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!" She later added, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

Unfortunately, Christian said he "had to nix" that generous offer, saying during a Feb. 6 press conference, "I will not let anybody pay to watch me play."

While it remains to be seen where she'll watch the game from, she'll definitely be in good company alongside other celebrity fans of the Niners.

To find out which stars are rooting for the 49ers or the Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl, read on for all the details on the two teams' most famous super fans.

Taylor Swift

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best believe the music superstar is supporting her guy on the Chiefs: Travis Kelce. Even if it means flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas.

 

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other," Taylor told TIME in December. "We're just proud of each other."

Paul Rudd

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

The Ant-Man star is such a noted fan that he even narrated a documentary about the team's 2023 Super Bowl win. In fact, Paul and his son Jack were on-hand to see Kansas City take home the Lombardi Trophy.

 

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing," he told FOX Sports while celebrating. "I cannot believe he is a real person."

San Francisco 49ers

Saweetie

Team: San Francisco 49ers

The rapper and the organization may just be best friends. After all, she recorded their playoff track "Do It For The Bay" with P-Lo.

Heidi Gardner

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

The comedian is no stranger to showing her love for her football team—whether it's game day posts on social media or wearing custom Chiefs-themed outfits on Saturday Night Live.

San Francisco 49ers

Harry Shum Jr.

Team: San Francisco 49ers

There's a rival brewing at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The Grey's Anatomy star revealed in a cheeky clip on social media that he and costar Anthony Hill, a Kansas City fan, will be on opposite benches come game day.

The Lonely Island

Team: San Francisco 49ers

For the trio, who grew up together in Berkeley, Calif., have shown their support for Niner Nation.

Brad Pitt

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

The Oscar winner, who grew up in Springfield, Mo., has made his support for the Chiefs clear in the past. After all, Brad—who is also a New Orleans Saints fan—told TMZ ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl that he was all in on the "Chiefs, baby!"

San Francisco 49ers

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Over the years, the Sister, Sister star has shown her support for her childhood team. As she wrote afer they secured their spot in the Super Bowl Jan. 28, "Go @49ers !!!!!!! My heart forever belongs to the bay."

Jason Sudeikis

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it's nice to have a fan in the Ted Lasso star. After all, he gave the duo his full support after remarking on seeing her perform in Kansas City hust a few months before her romance with the running back.

 

"I don't blame her for wanting to hang out here more," he told The Hollyood Reporter in November. "I don't blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He's a good egg."

San Francisco 49ers

Keith Powers

Team: San Francisco 49ers

While much of the Sacremento native's family cheered on the then-Oakland Raiders player, he took his football cues from one person in particular.

 

“My Grandma’s the reason I’m a niners fan," he prevously told NBC Bay Area. "I remember it would be me and her in the front with the 49ers gear on and the rest of the family Raider fans and I played for a Pop Warner Raider team in Sac so it was a lot of conflict. But I remember those mornings just being with the family, just everybody talking smack but I loved it."

San Francisco 49ers

E-40

Team: San Francisco 49ers

A devoted member of the 49ers Faithful, the rapper released the track "Niner Gang" in support of the team back in 2020.

Olivia Culpo

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a No. 1 fan in the former Miss Universe, to whom he got engaged last year.

 

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream," Olivia wrote on Instagram after the 49ers earned their spot in the Super Bowl Jan. 28, "is the best feeling in the world."

Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kentucky native has had a long road to the Chiefs, previously telling USA Today that after spending years following his favorite players, he followed Hall of Famer Joe Montana to the Chiefs—the team his now-wife's family was super-fans of. But while the boy bander has admitted he "married into the Chiefs," he's made his love for the team all his own.

San Francisco 49ers

Max Thieriot

Team: San Francisco 49ers

The Fire Country star's love for his hometown team is all over social media. In fact, he's even gotten his whole family into the spirit—revealing that come game day or night, they're 49er Faithful ready.

Melissa Etheridge

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Not only has she written a song for the team—2022's "Chocolate Cake"—but her love for the team goes way back.

 

"It's no surprise now I'm a huge Chiefs fan," she told the NFL in 2018. "Born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, was there in the 1970s Super Bowl. So, I'm a Chiefs fan through and through."

Henry Winkler

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Not only is the Barry star a massive Chiefs fan, but he's specifically a massive fan of the team's quarterback. In fact, when he met Patrick in 2022, he gushed, "I just met one of my heroes."

San Francisco 49ers

Ian Bohen

Team: San Francisco 49ers

As the Teen Wolf alum, who grew up in Carmel, Calif., wrote in 2022, "Always Faithful To The Bay."

Eric Stonestreet

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

The Modern Family alum is such a fan that he's even played the fictional brother of coach Andy Reid.

"It's just a fun thing," Stonestreet explained of the bit on The Rich Eisen Show in 2021. "I don't know if it will last forever. It's just my little love letter to the Chiefs. I can't bring much to actually winning, but I can bring a little fun and lightheartedness to training camp on those brutal days."

Rob Riggle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

There are a whole lot of Chiefs fans in Hollywood—and according to the 21 Jump Street alum, they're all on a group chat together. 

"Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Dave Koechner, myself, Brad Pitt, Heidi Gardner, you know, Melissa Etheridge, Dr. Phil, " he revealed on the Zero Blitz podcast in September. "Go down the line, and, yes, we're all on the same chain, and, yes, we do talk a lot of smack."

San Francisco 49ers

Bayley

Team: San Francisco 49ers

The WWE star can often be spotted on game days, wearing her 49ers red.

