Olivia Culpo Shares Her Tailgate Must-Have, a Tumbler That’s Better Than Stanley Cup, and More Essentials

We have all experienced the journey of buying an item online, getting super-excited for it to arrive in the mail, and letting it collect dust at home because it's just not as useful as we hoped it would be. You can't always predict how much you'll like a product, but you can increase the likelihood of making a worthwhile purchase by relying on customer reviews. If thousands of shoppers adore a product, you probably will too, right? If you want to feel extra confident in your shopping, Olivia Culpo shared her home must-haves, which are all Amazon top-sellers with tons of rave reviews. Olivia's approval plus the consensus of my fellow shoppers equals a winning formula to me.
During a recent Amazon Live session, Olivia made her case for this tumbler cup that she insists is "way better" than the Stanley cup. She explained why these containers are essential for her fiancé Christian McCaffrey. She said this kitchen gadget is "something that you will have for the rest of your life" and it's a must-have for 49ers tailgates.
Your life will be so much easier with these useful Amazon finds Olivia swears by.
Olivia Culpo's Amazon Essentials
- Olivia's most popular Amazon find: Mellanni Sheet Set (
$51$33)
- Olivia's most affordable Amazon find: Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads (
$13$9)
Simple Modern 40 oz Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle, Straw Lid
"I absolutely love this tumbler. I love this particular color as well. This is 4.8 out of 5 stars and I'm not shocked. This really is the best ever. I know a lot of people are obsessed with the Stanley cup. It doesn't even compare. This is so much better. It's thinner, so it fits into more little cup holders. It's so snug into any car cup holder. I feel like the Stanley cups are so bulky. This is just so chic. It's the best. You have to get this. This is a non-negotiable. It will change your life. The colors are also so much better than the Stanley cup. Stanley cup colors are ugly."
"You need this. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. It also comes with a different top if you want to drink something hot. It keeps things hot forever."
Olivia's pick is a top-seller with 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. She's right about the cute colors too. Amazon has 31 to choose from in 2 sizes.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
"I saw this and I was like 'Why don't I have this? This is the best idea ever.' This is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. This one of those things you don't know [is] going to change your life, but clearly [it does]. It has all these different attachments you can put on depending on what you want to chop and how you want to chop it. I'm obsessed with it. Worth every penny if you ask me."
Olivia's pick is a 4-in-1 product with 78,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
"I have this at my house. People are obsessed with their Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. I love that it's cordless. Obviously, that makes it super-convenient. It's so lightweight. I use this for every ounce of my house. It has a bunch of different attachments. I just bought one of these for my great aunt. She's in her eighties. All of the Dyson products are so lightweight. They're a great thing to give to someone who simply needs an upgrade, which can be anybody in your life."
This vacuum has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mellanni Sheet Set
"They have amazing reviews. It's extra soft. Wow, these are really really really nice— honestly. These are amazing."
This set has 255,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 sizes and 40 colorways to choose from.
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2, White)- 18x18 Inches
"This is an 18x18 pillow insert. All the decorative pillows you buy on Amazon are not the actual pillows. Those are the pillow covers, so you need to buy the pillow insert. These are the type of things you don't always think of buying. This has amazing reviews. Every single throw pillow in my house is from this link right here. Honestly, I'm not even kidding you, every single decorative pillow in my house are these 18x18 throw pillow inserts. So, you have to get those."
Olivia prefers the 18x18 pillow inserts, but if you want a different aesthetic, Amazon has 14 additional sizes. There are 7 colorways. Olivia's pick has 143,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
"This is exciting to me because I love kitchen gadgets. This is a pressure cooker. A pressure cooker is amazing because it can do so much. It can cook anything super quickly, if that's what you want. You can also cook things super slow as well. If you're doing anything on a Sunday, this is what you need in your life. If you want to cook something really really really fast, you need this in your life. It has 13 one-touch cooking programs. This is great for soup, meat, stew, beans, chili, rice, porridge, yogurt even. And, of course you can pressure cook, slow cook, or sauté. You can do all the things you want to do."
"This is good for Sunday short ribs for the games. I'm just thinking about football because everything that you would want at a tailgate you can make in this bad boy and it's absolutely delicious. It is something that you will have for the rest of your life and you will make hundreds and hundreds of amazing meals in. This is a non-negotiable. You guys need to get this. Once you get one, you will open up a door of all recipes you never thought of that are so delicious. Most importantly, they're so easy to make. Everybody needs an Instant Pot in their life."
Olivia's must-have has 140,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener
"Here's an electric can opener. When I go through Amazon, I discover a lot. This is definitely something that I discovered because I never thought 'Oh, I need an electric can opener.' I'm just not really that kind of a girl, but then I saw the reviews and the videos that were kind of mesmerizing. I thought to myself, 'You know what, I actually do need this.' Maybe you will feel the same way."
This electric can opener comes in 4 colors and has 65,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Carote Pots and Pans Set Nonstick- 10 Pieces
"It's a huge set. It's a ten-piece set. Plus, there's also two spoons as well. How pretty is the white? There's three different colors. The white is stunning. So beautiful. You need this in your life. It's ultra non-stick. It's suitable for all stoves."
Olivia's cookware set has 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Airtight, Freezer Safe Food Storage Containers and 12 Lids
"These are all so great. This is a 24-piece set. There are a few reasons why I absolutely love these. It comes with all of these different sizes. A really good deal, honestly. I love love love these because they're glass. It's so important to have glassware for anything you're putting in the refrigerator and anything you're reheating. Glass is the way to go. I love that it's leak-proof. I also love that it's clear so you can see what exactly is in every container when it's in the refrigerator. You really need that. It's great for meal prepping, great for storing things, and great for reheating if you have leftovers."
"We always have these because Christian eats so much. He'll have dinner and then we'll put it in [the container], put it in the refrigerator, and in like two hours he eats another dinner. He eats a lot, let's face it. He's a big boy."
Olivia's pick has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These clear sets come with black, green, or grey accents.
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer With Probe
"This is another thing you guys need. I'm just telling you that you need it. If you want to cook or want to eat the perfect meat, chicken, or fish, you need a thermometer. When you actually use these, it takes two seconds. You can eliminate the guessing of 'Is this cooked? Is this not cooked?' and everything tastes better. Honestly, it's a great idea. It's also great for baking too. Temperature is so important with baking. You really really need this. I'm telling you that you need it. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. And, it's waterproof."
Olivia's recommendation comes in 3 colors and has 61,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Self-Cleaning 64 oz
"I would definitely say that you want a Vitamix. Everybody's heard of Vitamix. If you haven't, it's a blender you can also use to make soup. You can make ice cream in this. I use this, obviously, for smoothies mostly. I'ts such an amazing thing to have in your kitchen. It's self-cleaning. You have to get this. For soup, it's a game changer, especially if you're making something that's difficult to purée. It's a game-changer. It's the best ever ever ever. It has ten different speeds."
Olivia's blender has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2
"I would get the king size. Get more for your money. It comes in a set of two. It's really soft. It's a great pillow. This is an amazing pillow."
These pillows come in down, down alternative, memory foam, and microfiber in both king and queen sizes. Olivia's pick has 160,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5
"This is a set of five frames— another Amazon beloved item. They look very expensive. I feel like gallery walls add so much to room. They're amazing quality. You would never know these were from Amazon. You would think they're from a really amazing home store. How chic. That looks so good."
These sets come in 10 colors and 18 sizes. Olivia's recommendation has 44,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers
"I have these in every closet. There are 12 colors available. It's a set of 50. Or you can do 30 or 100. You guys have to get these. I know they can be a little bougie. Or you might just be like 'I don't want to spend my money on hangers,' but they really do make a huge difference in a way that a closet looks. The lifespan of these compared to other hangers, you can't even compare it. It looks so nice and your clothes are better protected. Those are definitely a favorite of mine."
These hangers come in 10 colorways. They have 155,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set
"Amazing towel set. You need it in your life."
Olivia recommended the 6-piece set with hand towels, towels, and washcloths, but there are also other bundle options. You can even get matching rugs. There are 18 colorways to choose from. These towels have 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CGK Unlimited Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets
"So comfortable. You need these in your life."
These sheets come in 7 sizes and 45 colorways.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
"This is actually amazing. This is the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. It specializes in rugs or maybe if you have a dog that pees in the house. Who would ever have that? I would."
Olivia's recommendation has 56,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams recommended this one too.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Self-Charging
"This is a staple in my house. I just got my sister one for her new house. They are so convenient if you have dogs, have little kids, or if you just don't have enough time to clean up after them. You just leave the room, put the Roomba on and you come back so happy. I can see someone becoming addicted to this because of the dopamine hit you get when you walk back and forth to the room and it's clean is unmatched. It's so amazing."
Olivia's vacuum has 52,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. iRobot is a celeb favorite brand, which has been recommended by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.
Kppex Double Sided Non-Slip Rug Pads
"This was kind of random to me, but then I was like 'This is the best idea ever. Why didn't I think of this before?' Double-sided, non-stick rug pads. These are amazing. I just used them because I have rugs that are kind of turned up. I would put coffee table books on them and anything to kind of train it down. This is great for those rugs that stick up and look weird and also if they slip and you don't want them to move."
Olivia's pick has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want more Olivia-approved Amazon finds, you'll love these fashion and beauty recommendations.