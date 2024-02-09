Jennifer Garner Reveals Why 13 Going on 30 Costar Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit the Film

Watch : Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo Recreate 'Thriller' Dance

Mark Ruffalo totally lost his poise while filming 13 Going on 30.

Jennifer Garner revealed that her costar on the 2004 rom-com reached a breaking point during a rehearsal, which almost led the Poor Things actor to drop out of the film entirely.

While honoring the 56-year-old during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Feb. 8, Jennifer addressed some of Mark's other rom-com costars in attendance, noting, "I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did."

And the Elektra star—who later teamed up with Mark again on the 2022 Netflix film The Adam Project—didn't hold back on divulging the exact scene that allowed her to witness his rare moment of panic.

"I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance," Jennifer continued, "where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to a deathly quiet, to, 'Bro, this is not for me.'"