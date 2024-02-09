TikToker Veruca Salt Responds to Trolls Questioning Her Grief Over One-Month-Old Baby's Death

Veruca Salt is sharing her pain.
The TikToker addressed critics on social media who questioned her grieving process after her 1-month old son, Cash Harrison Stirling, died in his sleep Feb. 5.
"No hate but I don't know how people can make tik toks just after their kids have died," one person commented under one of her videos, "like setting the camera up, voice overs, editing.. I would be in bed for weeks an absolute mess.. RIP."
Veruca, 25, responded to the message directly, sharing a TikTok video of herself wrapped in a blanket on Feb. 7.
"It won't take long for me to do something for people to say, ‘That's now how I would act,' from people who are literally imagining how it would be," she said. "You have no idea, because your baby is not dead. Mine is. And I found him like that. And it's not happening to you."
The Australian influencer (real name Kimberley Summer Hartley) explained that only fellow parents who have lost a child could understand her suffering.
"If it was happening to you, you would know that bed is the last place you want to be," Veruca continued, "because god forbid you f--king fall asleep, every time you wake up you're gonna forget. And you're going to get your baby and he's not going to be there."
In fact, she hasn't been staying at her own house during this difficult time, instead spending time with loved ones who want to be by her side.
"You're not going to want to go home to your bed," she noted. "You're not going to want to go home at all, because your baby is all over the house."
Veruca—who is still awaiting autopsy results to determine Cash's cause of death—ended her message by sharing insight on her grief.
"You have no idea the things that are going on in my head every five seconds," she added. "I feel insane. I feel crazy and you don't get it."
Police were called to Veruca's residence around 6 a.m. on Feb. 5, with the Gold Coast police superintendent telling News.com.au, "It's obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family."
Investigators are still looking into the baby boy's passing, but confirmed that his death is not being treated as suspicious.