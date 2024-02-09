TikToker Veruca Salt Responds to Trolls Questioning Her Grief Over One-Month-Old Baby's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Veruca Salt is sharing her pain.

The TikToker addressed critics on social media who questioned her grieving process after her 1-month old son, Cash Harrison Stirling, died in his sleep Feb. 5.

"No hate but I don't know how people can make tik toks just after their kids have died," one person commented under one of her videos, "like setting the camera up, voice overs, editing.. I would be in bed for weeks an absolute mess.. RIP."

Veruca, 25, responded to the message directly, sharing a TikTok video of herself wrapped in a blanket on Feb. 7.

"It won't take long for me to do something for people to say, ‘That's now how I would act,' from people who are literally imagining how it would be," she said. "You have no idea, because your baby is not dead. Mine is. And I found him like that. And it's not happening to you."

The Australian influencer (real name Kimberley Summer Hartley) explained that only fellow parents who have lost a child could understand her suffering.