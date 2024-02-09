Mark Ruffalo's Rare Outing With Lookalike Kids Proves They're Not 13 Anymore

Watch : Mark Ruffalo Reveals How He Predicted Past Brain Tumor

You can count on Mark Ruffalo's family to show their support.

The 13 Going on 30 star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was a family affair as his wife Sunrise Coigney and kids Keen 22, and Bella Roche, 18, joined in on the career milestone.

And the Avengers actor—whose youngest daughter Odette was absent from the ceremony—made sure to acknowledge his family during his speech, noting that his star was for everyone who has had an impact on him during his life and career so far .

"It's for my wife Sunrise, who's been with me through all of it," he said to his wife of 23 years. "Who believed in me more than anybody. You always tell me the truth."

"My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you've taught me so much about being a parent, about being a man, about being an actor," he continued. "And this is your star, my whole family, in ways that you will not understand for some time."