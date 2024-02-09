Mark Ruffalo's Rare Outing With Lookalike Kids Proves They're Not 13 Anymore

You can count on Mark Ruffalo's family to show their support.
The 13 Going on 30 star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was a family affair as his wife Sunrise Coigney and kids Keen 22, and Bella Roche, 18, joined in on the career milestone.
And the Avengers actor—whose youngest daughter Odette was absent from the ceremony—made sure to acknowledge his family during his speech, noting that his star was for everyone who has had an impact on him during his life and career so far .
"It's for my wife Sunrise, who's been with me through all of it," he said to his wife of 23 years. "Who believed in me more than anybody. You always tell me the truth."
"My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you've taught me so much about being a parent, about being a man, about being an actor," he continued. "And this is your star, my whole family, in ways that you will not understand for some time."
In addition to Mark's IRL family, members of his cinematic family also joined in to honor the 56-year-old, including David Fincher, who directed him in 2007's Zodiac, and Jennifer Garner, his costar in the classic 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 as well as 2022's The Adam Project.
Jennifer—who has remained close to Mark throughout the years—took the opportunity to praise her friend during the ceremony.
"The real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you," she shared during her speech. "Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says 'OK, the good and right thing has happened.'"
The duo even gave fans a Razzles-worthy throwback, striking the iconic "Thriller" pose from the movie's famous dance scene. Although Mark was not a fan of the dance at the time—and even considered quitting the movie—the duo were all smiles as they recreated the classic moment.
For his part, Mark shared his gratitude on the special milestone. "I'm so moved. I'm so grateful for this," he said. And pointing out his star's location near the iconic Hollywood and Highland intersection, he added, "I know this is a very prime piece of real estate, so I appreciate your generosity."
To see more adorable moments from Mark's Walk of Fame ceremony, keep reading.