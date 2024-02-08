Country Singer Jason Isbell Files for Divorce From Amanda Shires After 10 Years of Marriage

Watch : The Biggest Celebrity BREAKUPS of 2023

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are no longer in tune.

Isbell, 45, filed for divorce from Shires, 41, in December after more than 10 years of marriage, Rolling Stone reported Feb. 8, citing court records.

E! News has reached out to reps for the singer-songwriters for comment and has not heard back.

Over the years, the duo were not just partners personally but also professionally, as Shires played the fiddle and was a backup singer in Isbell's band, The 400 Unit, which has won seven Grammys. And The Killers of the Flower Moon actor reciprocated, by taking on a supporting role as a guitarist in The Highwomen, her supergroup with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris, which won a Grammy in 2021.

The couple has been open in the past about their marital problems, expressing their struggles in their music and onscreen. The lyrics of Shires' 2022 song "Fault Lines" allude to relationship strife. Meanwhile, tensions brewed between the two while Isbell was recording his 2020 album Reunions.