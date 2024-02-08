DJ Tiësto Pulls Out of Super Bowl 2024 Due to Family Emergency

Watch : Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Tiësto has hit pause on his Super Bowl 2024 appearance.

The Dutch musician announced that he will be unable to perform at the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers' game just days before the two teams go head-to-head at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 8. "It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first."

The 55-year-old continued, "Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

As the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ, Tiësto was scheduled to play during players warm up and breaks in the game. When his role in the sporting event was unveiled in January, the Grammy winner expressed his excitement in the gig, sharing in a statement that "it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place—Las Vegas."