DJ Tiësto Pulls Out of Super Bowl 2024 Due to Family Emergency

Tiësto announced on Feb. 8 that he will not be able to serve as the in-game DJ at the 2024 Super Bowl, citing a "personal family emergency" that requires him to be at home that day.

Watch: Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Tiësto has hit pause on his Super Bowl 2024 appearance.

The Dutch musician announced that he will be unable to perform at the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers' game just days before the two teams go head-to-head at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 8. "It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first."

The 55-year-old continued, "Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

As the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ, Tiësto was scheduled to play during players warm up and breaks in the game. When his role in the sporting event was unveiled in January, the Grammy winner expressed his excitement in the gig, sharing in a statement that "it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place—Las Vegas."

photos
Super Bowl 2024: All the Star-Studded Commercials

The NFL has not announced his replacement. 

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Usher will be headlining the highly-anticipated performance.

"It definitely has been a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes," the singer told reporters at a Feb. 8 press conference. "What songs do people know me for, what songs have been a celebration of all of the journey?"

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Usher also dropped hints about surprise appearances from past collaborators. "I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have featured artists on songs that became hit records," the 45-year-old teased. "I have definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who I would have go through this moment with me."

Other artists slated to appear at the Super Bowl include Reba McEntirePost Malone and Andra Day, who will be performing the National Anthem, "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively.

To relive Super Bowl performances from past years, keep reading.

