Stop, Shop, & Save: Get $490 Worth of Perricone MD Skincare For Just $90

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're always down to do a little shopping, but sometimes, a sale comes along that's so wonderfully amazing that it seems like it was a gift from the universe for our little selves. Deals that are so impressive, it would feel as if you're losing money by not getting in on the savings. As it so so happens, today is one of those lucky days; if you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to transform your beauty regimen and elevate your skincare, this is it.
As effective as luxurious beauty can be in improving our skin, these results often come with a price tag that matches those results. Say, like $490, which is what it would cost if you bought two of Perricone MD's cult-fave Neuropeptide Facial Cream that's so good, reviewers have called it "liquid gold." But for a limited time, you can score two creams for the price of just $90 (a.k.a over 80% off). But that's not all, because we've also rounded up some other top QVC beauty deals from Philosophy, Bobbi Brown & more that you won't want to miss out on.
What are you waiting for? Let's shop before everything sells out!
Best QVC Beauty Deal: Perricone MD Neuropeptide Facial Cream Duo
Perricone MD Neuropeptide Facial Cream Duo
Pamper yourself while saving $400 off the retail value of this Perricone MD facial cream duo that's so good, it's often referred to as "liquid gold." According to the brand, the cream helps firm skin's appearance after four weeks, and it's also formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, and silicones.
If you're still on the fence and want more info before adding to cart, check out some of the rave reviews that QVC shoppers have left about this face cream.
"I have not been using this product for several months but immediately bought when I saw the price. When I stopped using I noticed my jowls were starting to droop again. I have used this product for years and anxious to incorporate back into my daily routine."
"This product keeps my face wrinkle free and smooth. I never go without it every morning! I use it after the conformer cream which smells like cake batter to me. I use all of the neuropeptide products, and at age 50, I have no wrinkles."
"I have been using this product since it's debute! My skin is pretty good for 62 years old. I call the cream liquid gold. As with anything it takes time."
"For me, this is the best day cream. I'm 55 with normal skin, since I started using this (about 3 years) I've seen a difference overall. Minimized wrinkles, smooth skin and the perfect weight before applying foundation. Some creams are like glue and heavy and never soak in and nourish my skin this does it all for me."
"I have been a Perricone lover for the last 6 years and I try all the new but always come back to this product! I have immediate success after just one application. My face appears smoother and looks so much younger! I can really see the change. I'm 60 and have been using this alone, day and night. Please Dr. Perricone never change this cream! It works and I have recommended it to everyone. You will not be disapointed!"
"I'm 37. I have a lot of skin damage from not using spf when I was younger and I tanned in a tanning bed for 8 yrs in my 20s. I used this the first time and in 3 minutes I LOOK 5-10 YRS YOUNGER. It was crazy. I can not even believe what I see in the mirror. My lines are smoothed out, my jawline is lifted and firmer, my crows feet are lifted and tightened, my cheeks are lifted and my smile tightened and younger looking, and the apples of my cheeks look so plump and full. I've only used it 2 days but I WILL NEVER LET MYSELF RUN OUT OF THIS PRODUCT. Now I have to try the night cream."
More Top QVC Beauty Deals You'll Regret Missing Out On
Philosophy 4-Piece Purity & Microdelivery Facial Cleanser Stay + Away Set
Philosophy's beauty products have gained a highly devoted following over the years, and with this skincare bundle, you can score four top-rated picks — retailing at $160 — for just $75. The cleansing formulas help sweep away impurities and buildup, leaving your skin smooth & radiant.
The set includes two microdelivery exfoliating daily facial washes and two purity made simple facial cleansers.
Bobbi Brown Eyes All Aglow Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set
The Bobbi Brown cream shadow sticks are a fan-fave because of their vibrant pigments and long-lasting wear. This $59 set, which has a retail value of $172, includes five shadow sticks that flawlessly prime, line, define, or highlight your eyes, along with one Smokey Eye Mascara that adds instant volume to your lashes.
BareMinerals Loose Powder Matte Foundation SPF15 Duo
Usually, one of these cult-fave bareMinerals powder foundations retails at $39, but with this limited-time deal, you can score two for that same price! The buildable foundation is available in 19 shades, and you can customize the coverage from sheer to full. Did we mention that it also has mineral-based Broad-Spectrum SPF 15, which helps protect your skin from damaging UVA/UVB rays?
For more can't-miss beauty deals, head on over to Ulta Beauty's Mini Edition Buy One Get One Free Sale, which is going on until February 17th.