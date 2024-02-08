Pamela Anderson Addresses If Her Viral Makeup-Free Moment Was a PR Move

Pamela Anderson has nothing to hide.
After fans questioned the authenticity of her makeup-free appearances at September's Paris Fashion Week, the Baywatch alum set the record straight.
"I did that for myself," Pamela told Allure in an interview published Feb. 8. "It wasn't to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes...why am I playing the game?"
But when the 56-year-old announced her skincare deal with Sonsie in January, fans couldn't help but feel duped. However, Pamela maintains that going bare-faced and becoming a beauty ambassador was simply kismet.
"I don't think you should give me the credit of it being a stunt," she told the outlet, "because that's not how I think. But the timing and the stars aligned."
In all honesty, Pam didn't think anyone would notice her makeup-free looks at the Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood shows.
"I just thought I'm not competing with all these beautiful people," she explained of her decision. "I felt like the monster, like a little kid in all these beautiful clothes and how lucky am I and I wanted to appreciate it from that point of view."
Although the former Playmate didn't expect the positive reaction to her fresh-faced look, she loves knowing it struck a chord with audiences.
"I like that it resonated but it wasn't my intention to…thinking everyone's going to get into this thing," she noted. "But as I noticed it was resonating, I thought, this is really great.[The beauty market] is full of false promises and false hope...accepting ourselves for who we are, it just feels necessary."
Pamela's new outlook on beauty comes after years of being pressured to look a certain way.
"It was kind of overwhelming, as a Playboy centerfold or Bunny, people had expectations," she said of her '90s bombshell image. "I feel much more sensual in my own skin. It's much more intimate and vulnerable, kind of like...how your boyfriend sees you, without makeup. It's almost sexier, I think."
She continued, "I've been on this journey, from Playboy to Baywatch—all these Halloween costumes, I like to say—and now come back home to self-love and self-acceptance."
For Pam, self-acceptance has been an essential practice that transcends beauty. As she put it, "If you're living authentically, you don't have to explain yourself. That's the key."
