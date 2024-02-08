Pamela Anderson Addresses If Her Viral Makeup-Free Moment Was a PR Move

Watch : Celebs Love Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free PFW Look

Pamela Anderson has nothing to hide.

After fans questioned the authenticity of her makeup-free appearances at September's Paris Fashion Week, the Baywatch alum set the record straight.

"I did that for myself," Pamela told Allure in an interview published Feb. 8. "It wasn't to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes...why am I playing the game?"

But when the 56-year-old announced her skincare deal with Sonsie in January, fans couldn't help but feel duped. However, Pamela maintains that going bare-faced and becoming a beauty ambassador was simply kismet.

"I don't think you should give me the credit of it being a stunt," she told the outlet, "because that's not how I think. But the timing and the stars aligned."