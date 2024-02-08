Former Nickelodeon Stars to Detail Alleged Abuse in Quiet on Set Docuseries

Watch : Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

Nickelodeon alums are speaking out.

Investigation Discovery (ID) released the trailer for its docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Feb. 8, which the true crime networks says "uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s."

During these decades, Dan Schneider worked on many popular Nickelodeon shows—with him writing for All That and creating programs like The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, iCarly and Victorious. And while reporter Kate Taylor described him in the trailer as one time being "Nickelodeon's Golden Boy," allegations present his time working with the brand in a different light.

"For 20 years, he shaped children's entertainment and culture," reporter Scaachi Koul explained in the clip. "But that marked one of the darkest chapters."

Quiet on Set, premiering in March, explores "an insidious environment rifle with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with underage stars and crew," according to its press release.