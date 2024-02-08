Rihanna's New Super Bowl-Inspired Wax Figure Is Exactly What You Came For

Watch : Rihanna's Super Bowl Reveal & Baby Boy's British Vogue Photoshoot

Let's take a bow for Rihanna's latest wax figure.

The "Work" singer's new replica was unveiled at Madame Tussaud Orlando wax rendering was unveiled, and this time, it's inspired by RiRi's performance during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

And the Madame Tussaud team certainly put in the work, work, work, work, work, work on the creation. RihRih's figure is styled in a bold red bodysuit and breastplate—similar to the one the 35-year-old wore for the 13-minute performance, which broke the record for most-viewed halftime show of all time.

And those aren't the only details that will have you wondering where this wax figure's been all your life. The near-uncanny rendering of the Fenty Beauty founder also made sure to nod to an unforgettable part of the show, where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child, Riot Rose Mayers, now 6 months.

"Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world," Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, said in a statement to E! News. "With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance."