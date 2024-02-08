Kristin Juszczyk Reveals How Taylor Swift Ended Up Wearing Her Custom Chiefs Coat

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, shared insight into how she got the opportunity to make Taylor Swift's custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 08, 2024 9:38 PMTags
Fashion 2024Taylor SwiftFootballCelebritiesBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Taylor Swift's Football Fashion: All 12 Looks!

Taylor Swift knows how to make everyone around her shimmer.

In fact, she even changed the whole trajectory of Kristin Juszczyk's career after she and Brittany Mahomes wore custom jackets designed by the 29-year-old while cheering on Travis KelcePatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. And as Kristin, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and known for her custom game day looks, revealed, it was actually Brittany who helped make the iconic fashion moment come to life.   

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey can you send me a video of Taylor's jacket?'" Kristin explained on Today Feb. 8. "I was like wait, 'Is there a possibility of you guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we're wearing it.'"

"It was such a pinch me moment," Kristin continued. "I mean, it just was incredible."

For the Chiefs Jan. 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, Taylor and Brittany braved the frigid Missouri temperatures in their puffer coats by Kristin. As for the designs, they were Chiefs red, with Taylor's featuring Travis' last name and number (87), while Brittany's touted her husband's number, 15.

photos
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win

With all the stir Taylor's coat caused, Kristin's husband Kyle made sure she got the credit she deserved as he commented on numerous X, formerly known as Twitter, posts that it was his wife's design, including one where he wrote, "Rocking the jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk!!"

For her part, Kristin was overwhelmed from day one, writing on Instagram Jan. 13, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne," alongside a video of her making the jackets the duo wore.

Instagram/Brittany Mahomes; Instagram/Kristin Juszczyk

Trending Stories

1

Holly Marie Combs Defends Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

2

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Step Out for Rare Outing With Elizabeth Olsen

3

Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

And while others have donned her custom looks before, including Simone BilesTaylor Lautner and Olivia Culpo, Kristin will always be grateful to Taylor for changing her life. After all, after her Taylor jacket went viral, she and the NFL have reached a licensing deal for her to use their logos in her designs.

"She single-handedly catapulted my career," Kristen added. "I've been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

To see more of Taylor and Brittany cheering on their guys on the Chiefs in Kristin's jackets, keep reading.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Twinning...

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

...and Winning

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Having Fun

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Cheers

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Hanging With Lyndsay Bell

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

...Who's Bumping

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

BFFs

(E! News and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Holly Marie Combs Defends Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Feud

2

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Step Out for Rare Outing With Elizabeth Olsen

3

Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

4

Pose Actress Cecilia Gentili Dead at 52

5

Did Hannah Montana Destroy Miley Cyrus' Family? Tish Says...