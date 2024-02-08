Kristin Juszczyk Reveals How Taylor Swift Ended Up Wearing Her Custom Chiefs Coat

Watch : Taylor Swift's Football Fashion: All 12 Looks!

Taylor Swift knows how to make everyone around her shimmer.

In fact, she even changed the whole trajectory of Kristin Juszczyk's career after she and Brittany Mahomes wore custom jackets designed by the 29-year-old while cheering on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. And as Kristin, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and known for her custom game day looks, revealed, it was actually Brittany who helped make the iconic fashion moment come to life.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey can you send me a video of Taylor's jacket?'" Kristin explained on Today Feb. 8. "I was like wait, 'Is there a possibility of you guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we're wearing it.'"

"It was such a pinch me moment," Kristin continued. "I mean, it just was incredible."

For the Chiefs Jan. 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, Taylor and Brittany braved the frigid Missouri temperatures in their puffer coats by Kristin. As for the designs, they were Chiefs red, with Taylor's featuring Travis' last name and number (87), while Brittany's touted her husband's number, 15.