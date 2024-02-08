Kristin Juszczyk Reveals How Taylor Swift Ended Up Wearing Her Custom Chiefs Coat

Taylor Swift knows how to make everyone around her shimmer.
In fact, she even changed the whole trajectory of Kristin Juszczyk's career after she and Brittany Mahomes wore custom jackets designed by the 29-year-old while cheering on Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month. And as Kristin, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and known for her custom game day looks, revealed, it was actually Brittany who helped make the iconic fashion moment come to life.
"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey can you send me a video of Taylor's jacket?'" Kristin explained on Today Feb. 8. "I was like wait, 'Is there a possibility of you guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we're wearing it.'"
"It was such a pinch me moment," Kristin continued. "I mean, it just was incredible."
For the Chiefs Jan. 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, Taylor and Brittany braved the frigid Missouri temperatures in their puffer coats by Kristin. As for the designs, they were Chiefs red, with Taylor's featuring Travis' last name and number (87), while Brittany's touted her husband's number, 15.
With all the stir Taylor's coat caused, Kristin's husband Kyle made sure she got the credit she deserved as he commented on numerous X, formerly known as Twitter, posts that it was his wife's design, including one where he wrote, "Rocking the jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk!!"
For her part, Kristin was overwhelmed from day one, writing on Instagram Jan. 13, "An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne," alongside a video of her making the jackets the duo wore.
And while others have donned her custom looks before, including Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner and Olivia Culpo, Kristin will always be grateful to Taylor for changing her life. After all, after her Taylor jacket went viral, she and the NFL have reached a licensing deal for her to use their logos in her designs.
"She single-handedly catapulted my career," Kristen added. "I've been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."
To see more of Taylor and Brittany cheering on their guys on the Chiefs in Kristin's jackets, keep reading.
